Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : Renews Safety Video for International and Domestic Flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:33am EDT

The JAL Group has been implementing specific measures to Rebuild Safety and a Sense of Security, as outlined in the company`s Medium Term Management Plan. As part of the continued efforts, the company announced the decision to renew the in-flight safety video from September 1, 2019.

With a focus on in-flight safety, the video draws on actual incidents that have recently taken place across the airline industry. Throughout the production of the video, the carrier received advice from the company`s Safety Advisory Group, chaired by Professor Kunio Yanagida. The group consists of 5 external experts with knowledge and experience in human factors, analysis of failure and imperfection, organizational operation and safety.

The safety video highlights potential risks inside the cabin, as well as providing key directives during an evacuation of the aircraft. The program includes realistic scenarios to describe situations that may occur if appropriate action is not taken by the passengers during a flight and in an emergency.

Cabin - Scenario in Seat
The first scenario focuses on storing personal belongings in the correct location. If personal items are not stored correctly, the items may injure other passengers during a sudden stop. The second scenario focuses on the importance of wearing the seat belt during a flight as one`s body may rise and injure oneself during unexpected turbulence.

Cabin - Scenario during an Emergency Evacuation
In recent years, there have been reports in the aviation industry in which passengers have been seen carrying their personal luggage during an evacuation. Therefore, the safety video describes a situation in which a passenger attempting to carry their luggage blocks the passageway and prevents others from proceeding to the exit in a timely manner. In addition, the next scene highlights how luggage or high-heeled shoes could damage the escape slide, making it difficult to evacuate the aircraft and possibly threaten the lives of other passengers.

Exterior - Scenario during an Emergency Evacuation
For the scene describing the evacuation slide, the images are shown from the perspective of the passenger. Not only highlighting the height and speed of the slide, the video provides directives on the correct posture to maintain a good balance, while preventing any injuries.

During an emergency, the airline may also ask passenger`s to assist others at the bottom of the slide to prevent injuries. Therefore, the video provides directives to explain specific ways on how one can assist during an emergency.

In October, JAL will update the IFE programs to allow passengers to review the general safety guidelines and rules on etiquette on their personal monitors. (some aircraft types are excluded)

The safety video will be available in 11 different languages, including Japanese and English. Actual visuals can be found here.

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
01:33aJAPAN AIRLINES : Renews Safety Video for International and Domestic Flights
PU
08/21JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Group Revises FY2019 Flight Frequency and Fleet Plans
PU
08/21JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL to Start Operating the Boeing 787-8 on Japan Domestic Route..
PU
08/20JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Iss..
PU
08/20JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of September 2019
PU
08/19JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Updates Security Checkpoint Cut-off Time for Japan Domestic..
PU
08/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Awarded New Haneda-Honolulu Route
AQ
08/12UPDATE2 : Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL crash on 34th anniversary
AQ
08/12UPDATE1 : Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL crash on 34th anniversary
AQ
08/05JAPAN AIRLINES : Conducting VR Maintenance Training Trial Program; creating New ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 543 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,39%
P/E ratio 2020 9,87x
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 1 128 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 328,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 253,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshinori Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.40%10 754
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.59%37 365
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC1.86%21 589
AIR CHINA LTD.6.02%15 443
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.92%11 340
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.07%10 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group