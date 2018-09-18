Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD (9201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Japan Airlines : Resuming Full Flight Operations at Kansai International Airport - Terminal 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Due to the major impact of Typhoon 21 (Jebi), flight operations have been limited at Kansai International airport. During the closure of the airport, JAL Group operated additional flights out of Narita International airport, while servicing select flights on Japan domestic routes to provide transportation options to the public.

As full recovery is expected at Kansai International airport, the company has announced that all scheduled JAL Group flights will resume operations on September 21, 2018.

During the last few weeks, the country of Japan has experienced two major natural disasters at Kansai airport (typhoon) and New Chitose airport (earthquake), which has affected the economies in each respective region. Through the full operation of flights, the JAL Group will embrace the challenge to help support and revitalize these regions.

###

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
09:18aJAPAN AIRLINES : Resuming Full Flight Operations at Kansai International Airport..
PU
09/13JAPAN AIRLINES : Resuming Flight Operations at Kansai International Airport - Te..
PU
09/12JAPAN AIRLINES : and Garuda Indonesia Sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
AQ
09/08JAPAN AIRLINES : Garuda Indonesia enter codeshare agreement
AQ
09/07GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia`s Garuda, JAL sign comprehensive cod..
AQ
09/06GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Garuda, JAL sign comprehensive cod..
AQ
09/06JAPAN AIRLINES : Expands International Network in Southeast Asia
PU
09/06JAPAN AIRLINES : and Garuda Indonesia Sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
PU
09/05JAPAN AIRLINES : At least 7 dead as Japan battered by strongest storm in 25 year..
AQ
09/04JAPAN AIRLINES : 7 killed, 200 injured as typhoon Jebi hits Japan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Boeing lands order from Japan Airlines 
2016Four U.S. airlines nab daytime rights at Haneda Airport 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 474 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 125 B
Finance 2019 282 B
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 11,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 1 389 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 708  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Masaru Onishi Chairman
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kimie Iwata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-10.42%12 401
DELTA AIR LINES3.50%40 049
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC33.77%24 624
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.31%17 657
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.78%17 479
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 380
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.