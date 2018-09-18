Japan Airlines : Resuming Full Flight Operations at Kansai International Airport - Terminal 1

Due to the major impact of Typhoon 21 (Jebi), flight operations have been limited at Kansai International airport. During the closure of the airport, JAL Group operated additional flights out of Narita International airport, while servicing select flights on Japan domestic routes to provide transportation options to the public.

As full recovery is expected at Kansai International airport, the company has announced that all scheduled JAL Group flights will resume operations on September 21, 2018.

During the last few weeks, the country of Japan has experienced two major natural disasters at Kansai airport (typhoon) and New Chitose airport (earthquake), which has affected the economies in each respective region. Through the full operation of flights, the JAL Group will embrace the challenge to help support and revitalize these regions.

