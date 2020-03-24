Japan Airlines : Revises 2020 Summer Schedule in Response to COVID-19

Due to the global impact of COVID-19, Japan Airlines (JAL) today announced the decision to revise its flight frequency and fleet plans during the summer schedule of FY2020. Starting March 29, JAL will temporarily reduce and/or suspend services on its international network. The Company sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding during this unprecedented time.

Reduction of International Services// Applicable Dates: March 29 - April 30, 2020

For full list of flights, refer to the attached document.

Schedules are valid as of March 24, 2020 and are subject to change.

