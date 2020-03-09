Japan Airlines : UPDATE - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary Reduction of International Services in Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Due to the impact of the coronavirus, the Company today announced the following decisions.
Temporary Reduction on International Routes in Response to Quarantine Measures
Due to recent announcements made by the Japanese government to strengthen quarantine measures, the following services will be reduced on the following dates.
Temporary Reduction on International Routes
Based on the impact of the coronavirus and travel demand, the following services will be reduced on the following dates.
###
Disclaimer
Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:33:05 UTC