Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines : Update - Japan Airlines Revises 2020 Summer Schedule in Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:08am EDT

Japan Airlines (JAL) today announced additional revisions to its flight frequency plans during the summer schedule of FY2020. (Previous Release) Additional reductions include service to Vancouver, Honolulu, Kona, and Ho Chi Minh. The Company sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding during this unprecedented time.

Reduction of International Services// Applicable Dates: March 29 - April 30, 2020
(Changes Shown in Yellow)

For full list of flights, refer to the attached document.
Schedules are valid as of March 25, 2020 and are subject to change.
For media queries, contact mediarelations.hdq@jal.com

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 09:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
05:08aJAPAN AIRLINES : Update - Japan Airlines Revises 2020 Summer Schedule in Respons..
PU
01:53aQantas shares soar on financing deal as rivals cut more capacity
RE
03/24JAPAN AIRLINES : to slash international flights by 64% as coronavirus dents dema..
RE
03/24JAPAN AIRLINES : Revises 2020 Summer Schedule in Response to COVID-19
PU
03/23JAPAN AIRLINES : to Reduce Additional International Services through March 28 in..
PU
03/19JAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Partial Revision to 2020 Summer Schedule in Response ..
PU
03/18JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of April 2020
AQ
03/18JAPAN AIRLINES : Updated International Network - Japan Airlines Announces Tempor..
PU
03/18Coronavirus empties airlines' cash drawers, knocks $157 billion off share val..
RE
03/18JAPAN AIRLINES : Chartered flight departs for Greece to bring Olympic flame to J..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 466 B
EBIT 2020 125 B
Net income 2020 89 229 M
Finance 2020 245 B
Yield 2020 5,38%
P/E ratio 2020 7,79x
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 683 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 805,56  JPY
Last Close Price 2 027,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Hideki Kikuyama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-0.02%6 123
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-54.02%17 142
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 107
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.87%11 137
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%10 725
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group