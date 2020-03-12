Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines : Updated Domestic Network - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary Reduction of Services in Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

In an aim to contain the further outbreak of the coronavirus, various sporting and cultural events have been suspended in Japan and travel demand on the carrier`s domestic network has decreased. As such, the Company announced the decision to temporarily reduce additional services between March 16 and March 28, 2020. For customers holding a reservation, an optional flight will be offered. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding.

Reduction of Japan Domestic Services
Applicable Dates: March 16 - March 19, 2020
Total Number of Flights: 20

Applicable Dates: March 20 - March 28, 2020
Total Number of Flights: 1,468

For full list of affected flights, refer to the attached document.
For media queries, contact: mediarelations.hdq@jal.com

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 03:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
03/12Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
03/12JAPAN AIRLINES : to cut 1,468 domestic flights group-wide from March 20-28
RE
03/12JAPAN AIRLINES : Updated Domestic Network - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary R..
PU
03/12Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
03/12Global airlines call for government aid and United warns of cuts to U.S. rout..
RE
03/12Global airlines call for government aid and United warns of cuts to U.S. rout..
RE
03/12JAPAN AIRLINES : UPDATE - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary Reduction of Intern..
PU
03/10JAPAN AIRLINES : UPDATE - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary Reduction of Domest..
PU
03/09JAPAN AIRLINES : UPDATE - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary Reduction of Intern..
PU
03/06UNITED AIRLINES : San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Announces Winners ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 477 B
EBIT 2020 134 B
Net income 2020 89 229 M
Finance 2020 235 B
Yield 2020 4,94%
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 742 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 931,25  JPY
Last Close Price 2 202,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Hideki Kikuyama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-0.25%7 603
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-42.36%27 202
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.77%15 531
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.92%13 739
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-57.91%12 234
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.37%11 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group