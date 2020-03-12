Japan Airlines : Updated Domestic Network - Japan Airlines Announces Temporary Reduction of Services in Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In an aim to contain the further outbreak of the coronavirus, various sporting and cultural events have been suspended in Japan and travel demand on the carrier`s domestic network has decreased. As such, the Company announced the decision to temporarily reduce additional services between March 16 and March 28, 2020. For customers holding a reservation, an optional flight will be offered. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding.

Reduction of Japan Domestic Services

Applicable Dates: March 16 - March 19, 2020

Total Number of Flights: 20

Applicable Dates: March 20 - March 28, 2020

Total Number of Flights: 1,468

For full list of affected flights, refer to the attached document.

For media queries, contact: mediarelations.hdq@jal.com