Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : and Aircalin announce Codeshare Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Aircalin, the international airline of New Caledonia and Japan Airlines today announced a codeshare agreement. The agreement will allow Japan Airlines to offer five weekly flights between Noumea (NOU) and Tokyo Narita (NRT), as well as two weekly flights between NOU and Osaka Kansai (KIX). Aircalin will place its code on flights to major cities in Japan, such as Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Sapporo, which will provide greater options for customers.

William Le Grand, Chief Commercial Officer, Aircalin, said: 'This codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines is a historic achievement for Aircalin. We are confident it will contribute to develop touristic traffic to New Caledonia as well as to Japan. We are committed to building a fruitful and lasting partnership.'

Hideki Oshima, Executive Officer, Japan Airlines, said: 'We're delighted to announce this new partnership with Aircalin. It is exciting for us to add New Caledonia, a beautiful island with splendid beaches, to our network. Together with Aircalin, we will provide convenient travel options to our passengers.'

Once regulatory approvals are obtained, tickets will be progressively made available for sale through various booking channels.

(*) Subject to regulatory approvals

###

About Aircalin
Founded in 1983, Aircalin is New Caledonia's international airline, operating flights to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Vanuatu, Fiji, Wallis & Futuna and French Polynesia.

Thanks to commercial agreements with more than 20 airlines, Aircalin is able to offer its customers travel beyond its own network, to over 100 destinations worldwide.

Aircalin's livery celebrates the diversity of New Caledonia. The colors and patterns represent the culture, lagoon and biodiversity of this unique Island destination.

Aircalin's fleet consists of two Airbus A330neo's and two Airbus A320-200's (which will be replaced by two Airbus A320neo's in 2020 and 2021). With the introduction of two Airbus A330neo's in August and September 2019 and two A320neo's in 2020 and 2021, the company has the opportunity to introduce a new contemporary on board experience and place a greater focus on the environment, by reducing our carbon footprint and use of plastic on board.

http://www.aircalin.com
Press Contact: Aircalin Japan: info_aircalin@aircalin.jp

About Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 52 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 231 aircraft. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airlines in the world.

http://www.jal.com
Press Contact: mediarelations.hdq@jal.com

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
10:07pJAPAN AIRLINES : and Aircalin announce Codeshare Agreement
PU
09/04GENERAL ELECTRIC : Japan Airlines selects GE Aviation for Digital Records System..
AQ
08/28JAPAN AIRLINES : Unveiling New Amenity Kits for JAL International Business Class..
AQ
08/28JAPAN AIRLINES : Introduces 2019 Autumn Menus on International Flights
AQ
08/22JAPAN AIRLINES : Renews Safety Video for International and Domestic Flights
PU
08/21JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL to Start Operating the Boeing 787-8 on Japan Domestic Route..
PU
08/21JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Group Revises FY2019 Flight Frequency and Fleet Plans
PU
08/20JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of September 2019
PU
08/20JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Iss..
PU
08/19JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Updates Security Checkpoint Cut-off Time for Japan Domestic..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 541 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,25%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 1 179 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4 347,78  JPY
Last Close Price 3 402,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshinori Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-11.52%11 014
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.52%37 987
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC4.57%22 496
AIR CHINA LTD.9.69%15 834
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.09%12 407
ANA HOLDINGS INC-4.96%11 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group