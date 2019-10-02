Japan Airlines : and Amadeus expand partnership to deliver new benefits for both airlines and travel sellers

With Amadeus becoming JAL's recommended distribution partner, Amadeus travel agents in Japan will now have access to JAL's complete range of travel offers and be able to better serve travellers thanks to the Altéa common platform

As Japan Airlines (JAL) takes the next step in its global growth strategy, the airline and Amadeus announce today a reinforced partnership with an extended distribution and IT agreement. Through this agreement, JAL will benefit from enhanced technology as Amadeus becomes JAL's recommended distribution partner in the Japanese market.

This comes just five years after the airline migrated to Amadeus' full Altéa Suite for reservations, inventory and departure control modules, back in 2014.

With this latest agreement, Amadeus' global network of travel sellers will have access to a broader range of JAL's content, including the full range of international, as well as preferred and negotiated fares. All of this content will be available for travel sellers to shop, book and service through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

In addition, because JAL relies on Amadeus' passenger service system, Amadeus-connected travel agents will enjoy real-time, accurate and efficient information sharing with complete visibility of the airline's inventory; all designed to enable travel sellers to deliver even greater customer service.

'With this new agreement, we're aiming to differentiate our travel offers based on value rather than just price. We want to make sure that travel agencies have all the information they need to make the right purchasing decisions, and we can exceed travelers' expectations throughout their journey. We believe that Amadeus provides the best technology for agents to book and retail Japan Airlines' travel offers and have therefore chosen Amadeus as our recommended partner,' says Yoriyuki Kashiwagi, Executive Officer, International Passenger Sales of Japan Airlines.

'We're committed to support JAL's commercial strategy by empowering travelers with transparency and personalization. In a competitive marketplace, airlines are looking for simple, open, and agile technology that enables them to deliver the travel experiences their customers expect, and that's what we do best,' says Julia Sattel, President, Airlines, Amadeus.

'We recognize that Japan has a unique profile of travel agencies, which gives rise to specific requirements and expectations. This is exactly why we have evolved the Amadeus Travel Platform, so that all of our customers can access more content, via multiple channels and devices. Partnering with JAL to become its recommended distribution partner is a testament to our ongoing investment in technology and our extensive global network,' says Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel Channels, Amadeus.

The Amadeus Travel Platform gives travel agents access to additional and diverse content, including accommodation and ground transportation, so that travel sellers can remain competitive and sell travel in an efficient and personalized way.

For Japanese travel sellers, this new agreement with JAL means they will have access to the highest service levels and support in addition to an incredible array of global content to sell to their customers. This is part of Amadeus' long-term vision and commitment to Japan and the broader Asia Pacific region.

###

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 405 airports in 66 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 232 aircraft. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airlines in the world.

Contact details:

Corporate News Group, Public Relations

Japan Airlines Co.,Ltd.

mediarelations.hdq@jal.com

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with 19,000 employees across 70 offices. We have a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

Contact details:

Neil Rogan

Corporate Marketing and Communications, APAC, Amadeus

neil.rogan@amadeus.com