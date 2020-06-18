Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 10:34pm EDT
Passersby are seen on a street in Yokohamas China Town inn Yokohama, Japan

Japan lifted all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel on Friday, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling on people to go sightseeing or attend concerts and other events to help the nation's economy bounce back from a pandemic recession.

Japan began lifting its pandemic lockdown in May as coronavirus infections fell. The latest easing on Thursday comes after the end of an emergency declaration that allowed people to return to work and for bars and restaurants implementing social distancing measures to reopen.

"I would like people, while observing social distancing, to go out on sightseeing trips. We would like you to make an effort to engage in social and economic activity," Abe said in an address to the country late on Thursday.

The end of a government advisory for people to stay put in infected prefectures or avoid traveling to them should help hotels, resorts and areas that rely heavily on tourism.

Any recovery, however, may be slow because many people are still avoiding crowds and most travel to Japan is still restricted. Only 1,700 foreigners arrived in Japan in May, the lowest number for that time of year since 1964, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan's two big airlines, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines Co., say they are restarting some domestic flights as demand picks up, but both say flight schedules by July will still only be half of what they had planned before the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to ending the domestic travel advisory, Japan is also allowing up to 1,000 people to gather at indoor and outdoor events. Japanese professional baseball teams will also restart games on Friday, although spectators will be locked out.

Japan by Thursday had recorded 17,789 cases of the novel coronavirus with 948 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -0.89% 2620 End-of-day quote.-28.06%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. -2.75% 2084 End-of-day quote.-38.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
06/18URGENT : JAL to raise 500 bil. yen amid pandemic struggles
AQ
06/18JAPAN AIRLINES : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back
RE
06/17JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Iss..
AQ
06/15JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL to ramp up services for domestic flights at Haneda airport
AQ
06/12JAPAN AIRLINES : Coronavirus pandemic hampers training as pilot shortage looms
AQ
06/12JAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Revisions to July 2020 International Network Plan
AQ
06/12JAPAN AIRLINES : Revises Domestic Network Plan between June 15-June 30
AQ
06/10JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL to ease domestic flight cuts in June on expected travel rec..
AQ
06/08As Japan Inc battles coronavirus, cash and bank deposits rise at record pace ..
RE
06/08JAPAN AIRLINES : Budget airlines face business model challenge in post-pandemic ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 421 B 13 286 M 13 286 M
Net income 2020 67 342 M 630 M 630 M
Net cash 2020 170 B 1 586 M 1 586 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 4,96%
Capitalization 702 B 6 582 M 6 568 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 34 003
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 419,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 084,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Hideki Kikuyama Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-38.65%6 733
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO--.--%250 448
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.47%19 513
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.40%13 440
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.92%12 246
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-55.34%11 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group