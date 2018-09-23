Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD (9201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Japan Airlines : to Offer Discounted Fares and Flights to Support and Revitalize Regions Affected by Typhoon Jebi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 05:34pm CEST

During the aftermath of Typhoon Jebi, Japan Airlines (JAL) operated additional flights out of Narita International airport, while servicing select flights on Japan domestic routes providing transportation options to the public. Due to the full recovery of Kansai International airport, the company has resumed full operations on September 21, 2018.

In order to continue supporting the regions near Kansai, JAL Group announced the decision to offer discounted fares and operate additional flights for a limited time.

  1. Discounted Fares for International Flights

For flights arriving into Kansai International airport, discounted fares will be offered for customers based overseas.

Applicable Routes: From flights from Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok, Los Angeles to Kansai Airport
Purchase Period: Upon approval of fare through October 31, 2018
Departure Period: October 1 ~ December 15, 2018
Discount Rate: Up to 30 percent off (Based on approval of fare. Discounted rate may differ on each route)

  1. Limited Time Discounted Fares for Japan Explorer Pass (Japan Domestic Routes)

Discounted Japan Explorer Pass fares will apply for routes to/from airports based in Osaka (Itami and Kansai airport), as well as Nanki-Shirahama airport. The company will offer these discounted fares for overseas visitors to support and revitalize these local regions.

Applicable Routes: Flights traveling to/from Osaka Airport (Itami and Kansai) and Nanki Shirahama Airport
Purchase Period: September 28 ~ December 12, 2018 (fares are available up to 72 hours before departure)
Travel Period: October 1 ~ December 15, 2018
Discount Rate: Up to 30% off (Based on approval of fare. Discounted rate may differ on each route)

Sample Fares (Japan Explorer Pass)
Tokyo (Haneda) = Osaka (Itami / Kansai) / Nanki Shirahama JPY 7,560 → JPY5,400
Osaka (Itami / Kansai) = Sapporo (New Chitose) JPY10,800 → JPY7,560

  1. Operation of Additional Flight from Hong Kong to Osaka (Itami) Airport

On September 21, JNTO (Japan National Tourism Organization) announced the [Hong Kong Japan Tourism Year 2019] program, which looks to support and welcome additional visitors to both Japan and Hong Kong. As a pre-launch celebration of this program, JAL has announced the operation of one roundtrip flight that will depart from Hong Kong to Osaka (Itami) airport.

Tentative Schedule of Operation
From Hong Kong to Itami: October 17, 2018 - scheduled to arrive during the morning hours at Itami airport
From Itami to Hong Kong: October 21, 2018 - scheduled to depart during the afternoon hours from Itami airport

  1. Strengthening Promotion Efforts - Kansai Region on JAL Website

JAL will further promote the Kansai region on its website.

Guide to Japan: Introduces regions in Japan
URL https://www.world.jal.co.jp/world/en/guidetojapan/

Explore Japan: Promotional website to introduce Japan
URL http://jal.japantravel.com/

  1. Advertising and Sales Promotion Efforts in the Overseas Market

JAL Group overseas stations will collaborate with the JNTO and strengthen its advertising/sales promotions for the Kansai region.

###

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 15:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
05:34pJAPAN AIRLINES : to Offer Discounted Fares and Launch Promotions to Revitalize t..
PU
05:34pJAPAN AIRLINES : to Offer Discounted Fares and Flights to Support and Revitalize..
PU
05:17pJAPAN AIRLINES : Need to back up sinking Kansai airport stymies region ahead of ..
AQ
09/21JAPAN AIRLINES : Invests in Development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology
PU
09/20MARUBENI : Investment in Fulcrum BioEnergy USA
AQ
09/19HAWAIIAN : Airlines, Japan Airlines Expand Frequent Flyer Program Partnership; R..
AQ
09/18JAPAN AIRLINES : Resuming Full Flight Operations at Kansai International Airport..
PU
09/13JAPAN AIRLINES : Resuming Flight Operations at Kansai International Airport - Te..
PU
09/12JAPAN AIRLINES : and Garuda Indonesia Sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
AQ
09/08JAPAN AIRLINES : Garuda Indonesia enter codeshare agreement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Boeing lands order from Japan Airlines 
2016Four U.S. airlines nab daytime rights at Haneda Airport 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 469 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 124 B
Finance 2019 285 B
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
P/E ratio 2020 11,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 1 398 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 703  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Masaru Onishi Chairman
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kimie Iwata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.39%12 416
DELTA AIR LINES6.45%41 210
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC33.44%24 518
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.08%17 993
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.73%17 974
AIR CHINA LTD.-32.47%15 237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.