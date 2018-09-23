Japan Airlines : to Offer Discounted Fares and Flights to Support and Revitalize Regions Affected by Typhoon Jebi

During the aftermath of Typhoon Jebi, Japan Airlines (JAL) operated additional flights out of Narita International airport, while servicing select flights on Japan domestic routes providing transportation options to the public. Due to the full recovery of Kansai International airport, the company has resumed full operations on September 21, 2018.

In order to continue supporting the regions near Kansai, JAL Group announced the decision to offer discounted fares and operate additional flights for a limited time.

Discounted Fares for International Flights

For flights arriving into Kansai International airport, discounted fares will be offered for customers based overseas.

Applicable Routes: From flights from Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok, Los Angeles to Kansai Airport

Purchase Period: Upon approval of fare through October 31, 2018

Departure Period: October 1 ~ December 15, 2018

Discount Rate: Up to 30 percent off (Based on approval of fare. Discounted rate may differ on each route)

Limited Time Discounted Fares for Japan Explorer Pass (Japan Domestic Routes)

Discounted Japan Explorer Pass fares will apply for routes to/from airports based in Osaka (Itami and Kansai airport), as well as Nanki-Shirahama airport. The company will offer these discounted fares for overseas visitors to support and revitalize these local regions.

Applicable Routes: Flights traveling to/from Osaka Airport (Itami and Kansai) and Nanki Shirahama Airport

Purchase Period: September 28 ~ December 12, 2018 (fares are available up to 72 hours before departure)

Travel Period: October 1 ~ December 15, 2018

Discount Rate: Up to 30% off (Based on approval of fare. Discounted rate may differ on each route)

Sample Fares (Japan Explorer Pass)

Tokyo (Haneda) = Osaka (Itami / Kansai) / Nanki Shirahama JPY 7,560 → JPY5,400

Osaka (Itami / Kansai) = Sapporo (New Chitose) JPY10,800 → JPY7,560

Operation of Additional Flight from Hong Kong to Osaka (Itami) Airport

On September 21, JNTO (Japan National Tourism Organization) announced the [Hong Kong Japan Tourism Year 2019] program, which looks to support and welcome additional visitors to both Japan and Hong Kong. As a pre-launch celebration of this program, JAL has announced the operation of one roundtrip flight that will depart from Hong Kong to Osaka (Itami) airport.

Tentative Schedule of Operation

From Hong Kong to Itami: October 17, 2018 - scheduled to arrive during the morning hours at Itami airport

From Itami to Hong Kong: October 21, 2018 - scheduled to depart during the afternoon hours from Itami airport

Strengthening Promotion Efforts - Kansai Region on JAL Website

JAL will further promote the Kansai region on its website.

Guide to Japan: Introduces regions in Japan

URL https://www.world.jal.co.jp/world/en/guidetojapan/

Explore Japan: Promotional website to introduce Japan

URL http://jal.japantravel.com/

Advertising and Sales Promotion Efforts in the Overseas Market

JAL Group overseas stations will collaborate with the JNTO and strengthen its advertising/sales promotions for the Kansai region.

