Japan Airlines : to Reduce Additional International Services through March 28 in Response to COVID-19

Based on the impact of the coronavirus, international services will be reduced on the following dates. The Company will continue to review its global network and apply additional changes as necessary. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding during this unprecedented time.
[Updated Figures on Reduced Services]
Current - Affected Routes: 48 (out of 57 total routes) / Affected Flights: 1,857
Previous - Affected Routes: 45 (out of 57 total routes) / Affected Flights: 1,818
For media queries, contact mediarelations.hdq@jal.com
Disclaimer
Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 10:32:11 UTC