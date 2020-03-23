Japan Airlines : to Reduce Additional International Services through March 28 in Response to COVID-19

Based on the impact of the coronavirus, international services will be reduced on the following dates. The Company will continue to review its global network and apply additional changes as necessary. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customer`s understanding during this unprecedented time.

[Updated Figures on Reduced Services]

Current - Affected Routes: 48 (out of 57 total routes) / Affected Flights: 1,857

Previous - Affected Routes: 45 (out of 57 total routes) / Affected Flights: 1,818

Note - JL781 was scheduled to operate as JL73 from Honolulu to Haneda airport on March 28.

For media queries, contact mediarelations.hdq@jal.com