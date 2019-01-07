Japan Airlines : to Utilize Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Japan Airlines (JAL), a recognized Eco-First company by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan (MOE), will take another step forward in its commitment to invest and realize the operation of an aircraft utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). By the end of January 2019, JAL plans to operate select flights from San Francisco to Tokyo (Haneda) with SAF supplied by Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.

In the past decade, the carrier has taken a number of proactive steps to support the development of SAF technology. In January 20091, the carrier operated a test flight in Japan with SAF using a mixture of three second-generation biofuel feedstocks and in November 2017, the carrier operated a passenger flight with SAF from Chicago to Tokyo (Narita). In 2020, JAL plans to operate a charter flight with SAF made from recycled clothes.

In order to realize the daily operation of an aircraft utilizing SAF technology, JAL will continue to invest in the use of SAF and fulfill the targets outlined in the company`s Medium Term Management Plan2- to actively contribute and tackle Global Sustainable Development Goals, including the reduction of CO 2 emissions.

Applicable Period: scheduled to operate within January 2019

Applicable Route: San Francisco to Tokyo (Haneda)

SAF Supplier: Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1JAL Flight Brings Aviation One Step Closer to Using Biofuelhttp://press.jal.co.jp/en/release/200901/003159.html

2 JAL`s Initiatives on Tackling Climate Change (see pages 54~57) https://www.jal.com/en/csr/report/pdf/index_2018.pdf

###