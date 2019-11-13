Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Display Inc.    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple supplier Japan Display logs 11th straight quarterly net loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:17am EST

Japan Display reported on Wednesday an 11th consecutive quarterly net loss on sluggish display sales and restructuring costs as the cash-strapped company scrambles to clinch a bailout deal with Apple Inc and other investors.

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker for smartphones, which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, posted a net loss of 25.4 billion yen (182.1 million pounds) in the July-September quarter, wider than the 7.8 billion loss a year earlier.

Japan Display, money-losing for the past five years due to slowing Apple iPhone sales and the delayed adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, did not give a full-year earnings outlook.

But CEO Minoru Kikuoka, who took the helm in September, told an earnings briefing the company turned profitable in October.

Japan Display is seeking to raise at least 50 billion yen ($470 million), having had to scramble after Chinese investment firm Harvest suddenly pulled out of a bailout plan.

Of the planned bailout funds, Apple intends to invest $200 million, sources with direct knowledge of the talks have said.

Hong Kong-based Oasis Management is likely to contribute $150-180 million, Japan Display has said.

Concerns about an immediate cash shortfall have been allayed as Apple has agreed to shorten payment periods, a source familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.09% 261.96 Delayed Quote.66.07%
HARVEST 0.00% 87.5 Real-time Quote.2.34%
HIRATA CORPORATION -0.66% 7510 End-of-day quote.59.79%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC. 4.35% 72 End-of-day quote.9.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
03:17aApple supplier Japan Display logs 11th straight quarterly net loss
RE
02:33aJAPAN DISPLAY : net loss widens sharply in 1st-half
AQ
01:10aJAPAN DISPLAY : Apple supplier Japan Display logs 11th straight quarterly net lo..
RE
11/06JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Concerning the Recording of Non-Operating Expense (Losses..
PU
11/01Apple, Wistron propose possibility of directly investing in Japan Display - K..
RE
10/31DANIEL LOEB : Sony Unit's Strength Is Two-Edged Sword -- WSJ
DJ
10/28JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Concerning Changes in Executive Officers
PU
10/27JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice of the Impact of Torrential Rain in Kanto and Tohoku Regi..
PU
10/26JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice of the Impact of Torrential Rain in Kanto and Tohoku Regi..
PU
10/24JAPAN DISPLAY : (Delayed) Current Progress Regarding JDI's Financial Situation
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 546 B
EBIT 2020 -28 885 M
Net income 2020 -81 237 M
Debt 2020 52 749 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 55 001 M
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,00  JPY
Last Close Price 65,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -7,69%
Spread / Average Target -30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuji Aruga Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Sadahiro Numazawa COO & Senior Managing Representative Director
Akio Takimoto Chief Technology Officer, Senior Manager-R&D
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mikihide Katsumata Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC.9.09%504
CORNING INCORPORATED0.53%22 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 104
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%4 525
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 156
BARCO NV112.34%2 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group