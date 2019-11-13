Log in
Japan Display Inc.

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
  Report  
News 
News

Japan Display : Apple supplier Japan Display logs 11th straight quarterly net loss

0
11/13/2019 | 01:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Japan Display's logo is seen at a display of its products at its headquarters in Tokyo

Japan Display reported on Wednesday an 11th consecutive quarterly net loss on sluggish display sales and restructuring costs as the cash-strapped company scrambles to clinch a bailout deal with Apple Inc and other investors.

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker for smartphones, which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, posted a net loss of 25.4 billion yen ($233 million) in the July-September quarter, wider than the 7.8 billion loss a year earlier.

Japan Display, money-losing for the past five years due to slowing Apple iPhone sales and the delayed adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, did not give a full-year earnings outlook.

($1 = 109.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.09% 261.96 Delayed Quote.66.07%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC. 4.35% 72 End-of-day quote.9.09%
