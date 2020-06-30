Japan Display : Apple supplier Japan Display posts first quarterly profit in more than three years

Apple supplier Japan Display Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly net profit in more than three years, boosted by asset sales.

Net profit for the three months ended March was 9.4 billion yen ($87.26 million), versus a 96.7 billion yen loss a year earlier. It last reported a net profit in the October-December quarter of 2016.

It also said it would delay handing over production equipment at Japan Display's main smartphone screen factory in central Japan to "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple.

