MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Display Inc.    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
Japan Display : Apple supplier Japan Display posts first quarterly profit in more than three years

06/30/2020 | 02:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan Display's logo is seen at a display of its products at its headquarters in Tokyo

Apple supplier Japan Display Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly net profit in more than three years, boosted by asset sales.

Net profit for the three months ended March was 9.4 billion yen ($87.26 million), versus a 96.7 billion yen loss a year earlier. It last reported a net profit in the October-December quarter of 2016.

It also said it would delay handing over production equipment at Japan Display's main smartphone screen factory in central Japan to "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple.

($1 = 107.7000 yen)

($1 = 107.7300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.30% 361.78 Delayed Quote.23.20%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC. -2.04% 48 End-of-day quote.-40.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 497 B 4 615 M 4 615 M
Net income 2020 -104 869 M -973 M -973 M
Net Debt 2020 124 B 1 150 M 1 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40 616 M 377 M 377 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 8 762
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,67 JPY
Last Close Price 48,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -16,7%
Spread / Average Target -23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Kikuoka President, CEO & Representative Director
Scott Anderberg Callon Chairman
Toshihiro Ueki Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Akihito Okochi Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yoshiharu Nakajima CTO, Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC.-40.00%377
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.53.81%20 381
CORNING INCORPORATED-12.71%19 336
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.43%4 422
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.4.67%3 706
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-30.77%3 447
