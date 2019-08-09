Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Display Inc    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC

(6740)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Display : Apple supplier Japan Display posts tenth straight quarterly loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:33am EDT
Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Japan Display Inc reported on Friday its tenth consecutive quarterly loss, hit by weak iPhone sales at its biggest client Apple Inc, increasing the urgency for the firm to close a proposed bailout with a Chinese group.

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker for smartphones, which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, posted a net loss of 83.27 billion yen ($786.53 million) in the April-June quarter, far wider than the 1.77 billion loss a year earlier.

Japan Display, money-losing for the past five years, declined to give a full-year earnings outlook, but has previously warned it cannot guarantee a return to profit this year as demand for smartphone screens stays weak.

Apple said last week sales of the smartphone fell 12% globally to $25.99 billion in the quarter to June, after a 17% drop in the prior quarter.

Japan Display has tapped a group led by Chinese investment firm Harvest Group for an 80 billion yen bailout deal for the screen maker, which includes investments from Apple and Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management.

The Japanese company plans to hold a shareholders' meeting on Sept. 27 to formalise the bailout plan.

The investment, to be completed by August next year at the latest, will give the Chinese group a 49.8% stake in Japan Display, replacing Japanese government-backed fund INCJ as the biggest shareholder.

But it remains unclear whether Japan Display can close the deal by the deadline, as the investment is dependent on certain conditions, such as no intervention by Chinese authorities and no major cuts in orders from Apple.

Analysts say Apple may be ditching LCD screens in favour of thinner, more flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays as early as next year, an additional blow to the Japanese company whose late shift to OLED screens has already cost it orders from its biggest customer.

Japan Display first agreed on the bailout deal with the Chinese group in April, but was forced to change the structure as some members of the group walked away after making checks on Japan Display's financials.

The investor group was scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Friday, but abruptly cancelled it.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.21% 203.43 Delayed Quote.28.97%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC -4.17% 69 End-of-day quote.4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN DISPLAY INC
02:34aApple supplier Japan Display posts tenth straight quarterly loss
RE
02:33aJAPAN DISPLAY : Apple supplier Japan Display posts tenth straight quarterly loss
RE
02:26aJAPAN DISPLAY : (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disc..
PU
02:23aJAPAN DISPLAY : Urgent Headline News
AQ
08/07JAPAN DISPLAY : (Correction)(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concern..
PU
08/07JAPAN DISPLAY : (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disc..
PU
08/07JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
PU
08/07JAPAN DISPLAY : (Delayed) Notice Regarding Postponement of Financial Results Ann..
PU
08/06Q1-FY 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE : 00 JST. ※changed from August 7
PU
08/05Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 545 B
EBIT 2020 -28 119 M
Net income 2020 -98 945 M
Debt 2020 90 241 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,31x
P/E ratio 2021 -45,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 58 385 M
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 88,33  JPY
Last Close Price 69,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuhiro Higashiiriki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shuji Aruga President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takanobu Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Akio Takimoto Chief Technology Officer, Senior Manager-R&D
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC4.55%550
CORNING INCORPORATED-5.63%22 262
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 646
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 765
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%3 715
BARCO NV77.55%2 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group