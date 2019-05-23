Japan Display : Comments on Media Report Today

May 23, 2019

Japan Display Inc. Comments on Media Report Today

Asahi Shimbun newspaper today reported, regarding the capital and business alliance agreement between Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") and Suwa Investment Holdings LLC ("Suwa"), that "Harvest Group, one of the expected investors of Suwa is showing difficulty in investing, and that TPK Holdings and CGL Group had issued a condition for their financial support to JDI, to include new equity investor(s)". However, this is not announced by JDI, and there is no such fact.

In regard to JDI's cash management, the company continues to consult with INCJ Ltd. ("INCJ") and INCJ has expressed their intention to not change the implementation of the refinancing as stated in the "(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019" announced on May 13, 2019 and "(Delayed) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Media Report Today" announced on May 18, 2019.

Any matters to be disclosed including the internal resolutions by expected investors of Suwa will be promptly disclosed.

* * *