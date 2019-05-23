Log in
Japan Display Inc

JAPAN DISPLAY INC

(6740)
  Report  
News 
News

Japan Display : Comments on Media Report Today

05/23/2019 | 05:28am EDT

May 23, 2019

Japan Display Inc. Comments on Media Report Today

Asahi Shimbun newspaper today reported, regarding the capital and business alliance agreement between Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") and Suwa Investment Holdings LLC ("Suwa"), that "Harvest Group, one of the expected investors of Suwa is showing difficulty in investing, and that TPK Holdings and CGL Group had issued a condition for their financial support to JDI, to include new equity investor(s)". However, this is not announced by JDI, and there is no such fact.

In regard to JDI's cash management, the company continues to consult with INCJ Ltd. ("INCJ") and INCJ has expressed their intention to not change the implementation of the refinancing as stated in the "(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019" announced on May 13, 2019 and "(Delayed) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Media Report Today" announced on May 18, 2019.

Any matters to be disclosed including the internal resolutions by expected investors of Suwa will be promptly disclosed.

* * *

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:27:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 692 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -2 610 M
Debt 2020 83 335 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,01
P/E ratio 2021 39,82
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capitalization 45 693 M
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,6  JPY
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuhiro Higashiiriki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shuji Aruga President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takanobu Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Akio Takimoto Chief Technology Officer, Senior Manager-R&D
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC-18.18%414
CORNING INCORPORATED0.40%23 825
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 404
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%5 080
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 106
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%2 862
