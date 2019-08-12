Japan Display : (Delayed) Concerning a Change in Representative Directors, Candidates for Directors & a Portion of the Management System After the 3rd Party Allotment

August 9, 2019

[English Translation]

(Delayed) Notice Concerning a Change in Representative Directors, Nominations of Candidates for Directors

and a Portion of the Management System After the Payment of the Third-Party Allotment

Japan Display, Inc. ("JDI") announces that at a meeting of the board of directors held on August 9, 2019, a resolution was approved to change the company's representative directors and appointing candidates as directors of the board (with more candidates to be appointed later), all of whom will become members of a new management system that is premised on the third-party allotment of common shares and the 2nd series bonds with stock acquisition rights (the "Third-Party Allotment") to Suwa Investment Holdings, LLC (the "Expected Allottee"). The proposal to change the representative directors and appointing candidates as directors is scheduled to be submitted to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "General Shareholders Meeting"), which will approve a series of proposals related to the Third-Party Allotment. The General Shareholders Meeting will be held on September 27, 2019.

***

1. Changes in Representative Directors

On June 12, 2019, JDI issued a press release titled, "Notice Concerning Downsizing of Mobile Business, Employee Reduction and Executive Officer Structure Renovation" that stated that Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), would resign from the positions of president and CEO as of September 30, 2019. However, it was decided today that Mr. Tusukizaki will also resign his representative director position at the conclusion of the General Shareholders Meeting. In addition, Sadahiro Numazawa, Senior Managing Representative Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will also resign from his position as senior managing representative director at the conclusion of the General Shareholders Meeting.

JDI will announce the successor representative directors as soon as they have been decided.

(2) Details of the Changes (to be implemented following the conclusion of the General Shareholders Meeting)

・Individuals who will resign from their positions as representative directors

Name Current Position Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki President, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer Sadahiro Numazawa Senior Managing Representative Director and Chief Operating Officer

Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki and Sadahiro Numazawa will continue to participate in and support the new executive management system at JDI until the payment of the Third-party Allotment (the "Payment") is completed.

