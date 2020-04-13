Japan Display : (Delayed) Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2019 0 04/13/2020 | 07:58pm EDT Send by mail :

April 13, 2020 [This is an English translation of an original Japanese-language document.] Japan Display Inc. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2019 (Japanese GAAP) Company name: Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") Security code: 6740 Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section) Website: https://www.j-display.com/english/ Representative: Minoru Kikuoka, President and CEO Contact: Akihito Okochi, Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy Division, Head of Finance Division Phone: +81-3-6732-8100 Filing of 3Q-FY2019 quarterly securities report: April 13, 2020 Commencement of dividend payments: - Supplementary materials for the 3Q-FY2019 earnings results: Available Briefing for 3Q-FY2019 results: April 13, 2020 (Figures in this earnings report are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated results of operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (1) Results of operations (Millions of yen, except per share amounts) 9 mo. ended YoY 9 mo. ended YoY Dec. 31, 2020 (%) Dec. 31, 2019 (%) Net sales ················································· 387,775 (16.7) 465,331 (17.9) Operating income (loss)································ (32,624) - (7,423) - Ordinary income (loss)································· (46,633) - (16,796) - Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the (110,885) - (9,814) - parent ···················································· Net income (loss) per share -Basic·················································· (131.04) (11.90) -Diluted ··············································· - - (Reference) Comprehensive income (loss) ·········· (109,175) - (10,855) - (2) Financial position (Millions of yen, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Total assets ········································ 427,851 538,502 Net assets ·········································· (108,291) 862 Shareholders' equity ratio (%) ·················· (25.9) (0.2) (Reference) Shareholders' equity ··············· (110,613) (1,162) 2. Dividends Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 FY-end Total Year ended Mar. 31, 2018 ················· - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending Mar. 31, 2019 ················ - 0.00 Year ending Mar. 31, 2019 (forecast)···· - 0.00 0.00 Note: Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 1 3. Financial forecast for FY 2019 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) JDI estimates consolidated net sales of approximately JPY 500 billion for FY 2019, down around 20% year on year. In regards to profits, JDI's original aim was to put operating income into the black from the third quarter onward. However, the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection made it difficult to turn a profit in the fourth quarter. Details are shown in the attached Page 6, "1. Quarterly Results Information, (3) Note Concerning the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results." Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries to scope of consolidation: None Newly consolidated: -

Removed from consolidation: - Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes For details please see "(c) Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements" in "(4) Notes pertaining to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements" included among the attachments. (3) Accounting changes in consolidated financial statements. a) Changes in accounting policy in accordance with amendments to accounting standards: Yes b) Changes in accounting policy other than a) above: None c) Changes in accounting estimates: None d) Retrospective restatement: None (4) Number of shares outstanding (common shares) Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Number of shares outstanding (incl. treasury shares) ······· 846,165,800 846,165,800 Number of treasury shares······································ 3 3 9 mo. ended 9 mo. ended Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Average number of shares outstanding ······················· 846,165,797 824,805,459 * This financial statement is not subject to quarterly review procedures. Proper use of earnings forecasts and other matters warranting special mention Forward-looking information, such as earnings forecasts in this document, is based on information available to JDI at the time the document was prepared and on management's reasonable assumptions. Such information should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance or results. Furthermore, forward-looking information is necessarily subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those results implied by the expectations suggested by such information. 2 Attachments 1. Quarterly Results Information (1) Overview of Results of Operations Consolidated Results of Operations for Nine Months of FY 2019 (April 1 - December 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) 9 mo. ended 9 mo. Ended YoY Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Change (%) Mobile Device Category 339,406 271,483 (67,923) (20.0) Automotive Category 83,460 79,616 (3,844) (4.6) Non-Mobile Device Category 42,464 36,676 (5,788) (13.6) Net sales 465,331 387,775 (77,555) (16.7) Gross profit 28,039 (4,754) (32,793) - Operating income (loss) (7,423) (32,624) (25,201) - Ordinary income (loss) (16,796) (46,633) (29,836) - Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent (9,814) (110,885) (101,071) - EBITDA* 25,036 (17,541) (42,577) - Notes: EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation (operating costs) + Amortization of goodwill During the nine months of fiscal year 2019, the market for small and medium-sized displays developed, manufactured and sold by Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") continued to experience a harsh business environment due to stagnant growth in the smartphone market, which is the company's main display application area, greater adoption among customers of OLED displays, intensified competition with emerging Chinese competitors and other factors. In response to this situation, JDI implemented structural reforms to reduce its fixed costs that included: (i) cutting the number of employees in Japan by more than 30%; (ii) suspending operations at the Hakusan Plant; (iii) closing the Mobara Plant back-end production line (V2 line); and the write-down of production facilities for smartphones (mainly business assets at the Hakusan Plant). Under these circumstances, JDI's net sales for nine months of fiscal year 2019 decreased by 16.7% year on year (YoY) to JPY 387,775 million, due to such factors as the lack of a significant increase in demand for new smartphone displays JDI had in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year and the suspension of operations at the Hakusan Plant. In terms of profits, an inventory accumulation to support an increase in new display shipments contributed to operating income in the first half of the previous fiscal year, however the lack of this contribution and a decline in inventory in the first half of fiscal year 2019 had a negative impact on operating income. Thus, despite the existence of the above-mentioned restructuring benefits that helped to reduce fixed costs in the third quarter, this inventory situation and the decline in net sales explain a nine-month operating loss of JPY 32,624 million, larger than the operating loss of JPY 7,423 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Also, an ordinary loss of JPY 46,633 million was due in part to the recording of a share of loss of entities accounted for using the equity method of JPY 8,512 million on shares of equity-method affiliate JOLED, Inc. A net loss attributable to owners of the parent of JPY 110,885 million was recorded after taking into account an extraordinary loss of JPY 62,224 million in business restructuring expenses that included a write-down on the Hakusan Plant and early premium retirement benefits. Below is an overview of JDI's sales performance in each of its application categories in the nine-month period. Mobile Device Category The Mobile Device Category includes displays for smartphones, tablets and other devices. Net sales at the end of nine months of fiscal year 2019 in this category were JPY 271,483 million (down 20.0% YoY versus the same nine-month period) and accounted for 70.0% of total company sales. Sales declined YoY mainly due to the lack of a significant increase in demand for new smartphone displays, unlike the 3 increase JDI witnessed in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the suspension of operations at the Hakusan Plant, which produced smartphone displays. Automotive Category This category contains sales of automotive displays. Nine-month net sales in this category were JPY 79,616 million (down 4.6% YoY), accounting for 20.5% of total company sales. Sales decreased compared the same period of the previous fiscal year due to sluggish automobile sales in key regions, as China's economy has experienced a slowdown and trade tensions between the United States and China impacted sales. Non-Mobile Category This category includes displays for digital still cameras, wearable devices and other consumer electronics, industrial devices such as medical equipment monitors and income from patents. Nine-month net sales in this category were JPY 36,676 million (down 13.6% YoY), accounting for 9.5% of total net sales. Despite an increase in ultra-high-definition VR displays, sales of displays for digital cameras and notebook PCs declined, resulting in a YoY drop in sales in this category. During the third quarter, JDI started mass production of its first OLED displays and made strategic moves to diversify into new business domains in the future. Consolidated Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of FY 2019 (October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Year on year comparison (Millions of yen) 3Q-FY 2018 3Q-FY 2019 YoY Change (%) Mobile Device Category 210,147 110,959 (99,188) (47.2) Automotive Category 26,830 27,204 374 1.4 Non-Mobile Device Category 14,080 11,849 (2,231) (15.8) Net sales 251,058 150,013 (101,045) (40.2) Gross profit 16,217 10,915 (5,301) (32.7) Operating income (loss) 4,337 2,545 (1,792) (41.3) Ordinary income (loss) (254) (3,302) (3,047) - Net income (loss) attributable to owners of (2,778) (6,726) (3,947) - the parent EBITDA* 15,274 6,737 (8,537) (55.9) Notes: EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation (operating costs) + Amortization of goodwill Quarter on quarter comparison (Millions of yen) 2Q-FY 2019 3Q-FY 2019 QoQ Change (%) Mobile Device Category 106,839 110,959 4,120 3.9 Automotive Category 26,892 27,204 312 1.2 Non-Mobile Device Category 13,609 11,849 (1,760) (12.9) Net sales 147,341 150,013 2,672 1.8 Gross profit 1,114 10,915 9,801 879.8 Operating income (loss) (8,096) 2,545 10,641 - Ordinary income (loss) (12,122) (3,302) 8,820 - Net income (loss) attributable to owners of (25,246) (6,726) 18,519 - the parent EBITDA* (4,095) 6,737 10,833 - Notes: EBITDA = Operating profit + Depreciation (operating costs) + Amortization of goodwill 4 Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 (October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) were JPY 150,013 million, a substantial decrease of 40.2% YoY. The key factor was the suspension of Hakusan Plant operations due to the lack of a significant increase in demand for new smartphone displays. Despite the large decrease in sales, operating income reached black in the amount of JPY 2,545 million due to the positive effects of fixed-cost reductions achieved through the implementation of the structural reforms that were announced on June 12, 2019. Compared with the previous quarter, in which sales increased by only 1.8%, operating income improved by JPY 10,641 million. An ordinary loss of JPY 3,302 million was due to the recording of a share of loss of entities accounted for using the equity method of JPY 4,344 million. A net loss attributable to owners of the parent of JPY 6,726 million was mainly due to the recording of JPY 2,529 million in business restructuring expenses and a JPY 258 million valuation loss on investments in securities. (2) Overview of Financial Position Assets, liabilities and net assets At the end of nine months of fiscal year 2019, total assets were JPY 427,851 million, a decrease of JPY 110,651 million from the end of the previous fiscal year (the end of March 2019). This was mainly due to an increase of JPY 15,112 million in accounts receivable-other and decreases of JPY 19,856 million in cash and deposits, JPY 27,343 million in inventory due to inventory adjustments and JPY 54,365 million in property, plant and equipment partly due to a write- down of manufacturing equipment at the Hakusan Plant. Liabilities were JPY 536,143 million, a decrease of JPY 1,496 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of JPY 60,172 million in interest-bearing debt as part of JPY60,000 million in short-term loans under a bridge-loan agreement and short-term loan agreement with INCJ, Inc., and decreases of JPY 34,879 million in accounts payable-trade and JPY 11,655 million in advances received. Negative net assets were JPY 108,291 million at the end of nine months, a result of a decrease of JPY 109,154 million in net assets from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a JPY 110,885 million quarterly net loss attributable to owners of the parent. Note Concerning the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results JDI's main business area is the mobile category. Because volatile demand conditions in this area make it difficult to provide reliable financial forecasts, the company has not disclosed a result forecast for fiscal year 2019. Instead, in the financial results report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, the company provided a qualitative outlook for sales and an outlook for expenses for the consolidated fiscal year 2019. Because a fact-finding investigation by a third-party committee of possible inappropriate accounting treatment and other matters, JDI postponed the announcement of financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 until today. As of today, the consolidated fiscal year 2019 has ended. For this reason, the forecast for sales for the consolidated fiscal year 2019 are shown below. However, in regard to profits, since it will take time to assess the impact of the contents of the third-party committee's fact-finding report (the "Fact-finding Report"), which JDI received today, on profits and losses for the fourth quarter, the company will continue its policy of not disclosing profit estimates. Forecast for fiscal year 2019 (ending March 31, 2020) JDI estimates net sales of approximately JPY 500 billion for fiscal year 2019, around 20% lower on a YoY basis. In the fourth-quarter, JDI expects sales to fall by about 20% from the previous quarter. In addition to seasonal factors, reasons for the sales decline include lower demand from customers experiencing production decreases, a reduced production volume due to production suspensions and lower capacity utilization at back-end manufacturing subsidiaries and EMS (electronic manufacturing services) companies in China as well as a back-end manufacturing subsidiary in the Philippines, and to a shortage of some components due to the effects of the infectious spread of the new coronavirus. In regard to profits, JDI's aim was to put income into the black from the third quarter onward through not only reducing 5 fixed costs under the structural reforms implemented in fiscal year 2019, but also through company-wide cost reduction measures that included the reduction of director remuneration and employee bonuses. However, despite achieving a profit in the third quarter, the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus infection made it difficult to turn a profit in the fourth quarter. JDI will focus on reviewing its supply chain and maintaining production systems to minimize the effects of the new coronavirus on the production side. In addition to the transfer of equipment in the Hakusan Plant as was announced on March 31, 2020, JDI will consider further reductions in fixed costs through the transfer of land and buildings at the Hakusan Plant, make capital investment that target growth markets and continue to improve its product portfolio through commercialization of high value-added products using LTPS and Advanced-LTPS as a common technology base, as part of a continuing effort to stabilize profitability. JDI will carefully review the impact of the contents of the Fact-finding Report on profits and losses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and plans to announce financial results for the full fiscal year 2019 on May 15, 2020. Material Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions JDI Group has recorded significant impairment losses for two consecutive fiscal years, along with an operating loss for two consecutive fiscal years, and a net loss attributable to owners of the parent for five consecutive fiscal years, in the previous consolidated fiscal year. In addition, as a result of recording significant impairment losses, along with a significant operating loss, and a quarterly net loss attributable to owners of the parent in the consolidated nine months of fiscal year 2019, the company's liabilities have exceeded assets since the end of the first quarter of FY 2019, thereby raising significant doubts about assumptions concerning JDI's ability to continue as a going concern. JDI intends to implement measures to immediately resolve this situation. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes, (3) Notes Pertaining to the Consolidated Financial Statements, a) Notes related to going concern assumptions." 6 2. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Millions of Yen) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and deposits 68,988 49,132 Accounts receivable - trade 92,225 78,038 Accounts receivable - other 49,699 64,812 Merchandise and finished goods 29,088 15,811 Work in process 23,167 10,780 Raw materials and supplies 18,612 16,933 Other 8,939 8,818 Allowance for doubtful accounts (103) (101) Total current assets 290,618 244,224 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment: Buildings and structures, net 105,546 100,149 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 63,999 27,823 Land 10,186 10,005 Lease assets, net 0 2,340 Construction in progress 18,687 4,823 Other, net 4,448 3,361 Total property, plant and equipment 202,870 148,504 Intangible assets: 7,626 Goodwill 8,716 Other 3,190 1,705 Total intangible assets 11,906 9,332 Investments and other assets: Other 33,689 26,483 Allowance for doubtful accounts (581) (693) Total investments and other assets 33,107 25,790 Total non-current assets 247,884 183,626 Total assets 538,502 427,851 7 (Millions of Yen) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade 175,592 140,713 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 2,817 1,473 Short-term loans payable 130,843 188,645 Lease obligations 0 416 Income taxes payable 1,445 2,034 Provision for bonuses 4,345 1,936 Advances received 101,923 90,268 Other 35,945 31,901 Total current liabilities 452,914 457,390 Non-current liabilities: Bonds with share acquisition rights 25,000 25,000 Long-term loans payable 30,000 30,000 Lease obligations ― 1,954 Net defined benefit liability 20,052 16,396 Other 9,673 5,402 Total non-current liabilities 84,725 78,752 Total liabilities 537,639 536,143 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 114,362 114,362 Capital surplus 231,148 231,148 Retained earnings (348,833) (459,683) Treasury shares (0) (0) Total shareholders' equity (3,322) (114,172) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale (1) 0 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment 8,916 7,241 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (6,754) (3,682) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,160 3,559 Share acquisition rights 53 38 Non-controlling interests 1,972 2,283 Total net assets 862 (108,291) Total liabilities and net assets 538,502 427,851 8 Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Income (Millions of Yen) April 1, 2018 - April 1, 2019 - Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Net sales 465,331 387,775 Cost of sales 437,292 392,529 Gross profit (loss) 28,039 ,754) Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,462 27,870 (4 Operating profit (loss) (7 ,423) (32,624) Non-operating income Interest income 100 57 Foreign exchange gains 2,487 1,208 Rental income 330 418 Fiduciary obligation fee 901 879 Subsidy income 577 113 Other 589 1,117 Total non-operating income 4,986 3,795 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,933 3,115 Share of loss of entities accounted for using 6,728 8,512 equity method Depreciation 441 1,033 Other 5,256 5,141 Total non-operating expenses 14,359 17,803 Ordinary income (loss) (16,796) (46,633) Extraordinary income Gain on change in equity 11,943 ― Total extraordinary income 11,943 ― Extraordinary losses Business restructuring expenses ― 62,224 Imparement loss 1,884 ― Other ― 465 Total extraordinary losses 1,884 62,689 Income (loss) before income taxes (6,737) (109,323) Income taxes 2,596 1,251 Net income (loss) (9,333) (110,574) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 480 310 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the (9,814) (110,885) parent 9 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Millions of Yen) April 1, 2018 - April 1, 2019 - Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Net income (loss) (9,333) (110,574) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale (1) 1 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,369) (1,674) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of 849 3,072 tax Total other comprehensive income (1,522) 1,398 Comprehensive income (10,855) (109,175) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of (11,336) (109,486) the parent Comprehensive income attributable to 480 310 non-controlling interests 10 (3) Notes pertaining to the Consolidated Financial Statements Notes related to going concern assumptions JDI Group has recorded significant impairment losses for two consecutive fiscal years, along with an operating loss for two consecutive fiscal years, and a net loss attributable to owners of the parent for five consecutive fiscal years, in the previous consolidated fiscal year. In addition, as a result of recording significant impairment losses, along with a significant operating loss, and a quarterly net loss attributable to owners of the parent in the consolidated cumulative third quarter of FY 2019, the company's liabilities have exceeded assets since the end of the first quarter of consolidated FY 2019, thereby raising significant doubts about assumptions concerning JDI's ability to continue as a going concern. To resolve this situation, JDI Group implemented a structural reform including reviewing its business portfolio and downsizing personnel. In addition, JDI Group aimed to select a new sponsor who can provide JDI with support including a large scale equity capital injection, in order to fundamentally improve its cash flow and to ensure a proper level of net asset amount as a listed company. As a result, on April 12, 2019, JDI entered into a CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE AGREEMENT (as amended, the "Suwa Capital and Business Alliance Agreement") with Suwa Investment Holdings, LLC ("Suwa"), and resolved to issue common shares and convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights in JDI to Suwa through third-party allotment (the "Suwa Third-party Allotment"). Also, on August 27, 2019, based on discussions between JDI, ICNJ, Ltd. ("INCJ") being JDI's major shareholder, and Suwa, JDI resolved the following, subject to the condition that the Suwa Third-party Allotment is implemented: (i) issuing Japan Display Inc. class A preferred shares (the "Class A Preferred Shares") to INCJ through third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment of Class A Preferred Shares"); (ii) borrowing JPY 50 billion in total from INCJ (the "Senior Loan"); and (iii) transferring all of the shares of JOLED Inc. held by JDI to INCJ as substitute performance (the "Substitute Performance," and together with the Senior Loan and the Third-party Allotment of Class A Preferred Shares, the "Refinance"). However, because JDI received a notice from expected investors in Suwa stating that they will not invest in Suwa, JDI had multiple contacts and held multiple discussions with two or more financial investor candidates, JDI's customer, and business partners, working together with INCJ, so that JDI could flexibly deal with the case where the expected investors in Suwa did not implement the scheduled investment. Consequently, JDI obtained cooperation from the customer and two or more business partners of JDI by relaxing transaction terms, which contributed to the improvement of JDI's cash flow. Additionally, on December 12, 2019, JDI entered into a basic agreement regarding fund procurement with Ichigo Trust, Pte. Ltd. As Suwa did not implement the scheduled investment by December 31, 2019, JDI resolved, at its board of directors meeting held on January 31, 2020 after this consolidated cumulative third quarter of FY 2019, to cancel the Suwa Third- party Allotment, and terminated the Suwa Capital and Business Alliance Agreement. JDI (i) resolved, at its board of directors meeting held on January 31, 2020, to implement the fund procurement by issuing Japan Display Inc. class B preferred shares (the "Class B Preferred Shares") to Ichigo Trust through third-party allotment (the total procurement amount of which is JPY 50.4 billion), Japan Display Inc. 11th stock acquisition rights (the "11th Stock Acquisition Rights") the underlying shares of which are Japan Display Inc. class C preferred shares (the "Class C Preferred Shares") to Ichigo Trust through third-party allotment (together with the issuance of the Class B Preferred Shares, the "Ichigo Trust Third-party Allotment"), and (ii) entered into a capital alliance agreement with Ichigo Trust on January 31, 2020. Also, pursuant to the resolution made by its board of directors meeting held on January 31, 2020, JDI newly entered into a Preferred Shares Subscription Agreement with INCJ regarding the issuance of the Class A Preferred Shares to INCJ through third-party allotment (the total procurement amount is JPY 102 billion) which is subject to the condition that the Ichigo Trust Third-party Allotment is implemented, and entered into an Amended and Restated Senior Facility 11 Agreement regarding the Senior Loan and a Memorandum of Amendment regarding the Substitute Performance with INCJ in order to partially amend the Refinance announced on August 27, 2019. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on March 25, 2020 resolved the implementation of the Ichigo Trust Third-party Allotment and the Third-party Allotment of Class A Preferred Shares, and each payment for the investments was completed on March 26, 2020. Also, the Refinance was implemented on March 26, 2020, and as the performance of the Amended and Restated Senior Facility Agreement was completed, the borrowing amount of JDI has decreased by approximately JPY 148.3 billion, and JDI has recorded a gain on sales of shares along with the Substitute Performance of approximately JPY 30.6 billion. Consequently, as of the submission day of this quarterly report, net liabilities expect to be eliminated. JDI has received a notice from INCJ stating that if JDI requests, INCJ is ready to extend (i) the repayment due date of the short-term loan dated August 7, 2019 (the total principal amount of which is JPY 20 billion) for one year, and (ii) the repayment due date of the short-term loan dated September 2, 2019 (the total principal amount of which is JPY 20 billion) for up to two years. In addition, if Ichigo Trust exercises the 11th Stock Acquisition Rights, JDI will appropriate the funds to be procured by issuing the Class C Preferred Shares of approximately JPY 49.9 billion (proceeds after deducting various issuance expenses) to the prepayment of the above-mentioned loans from INCJ. JDI will, pursuant to the basic agreement entered into with Ichigo Trust on March 13, 2020, proceed with discussions towards the additional fund procurement through third-party allotment (approximately JPY 5 billion) and the additional issuance of stock acquisition rights (if exercised, the procurement amount will be up to JPY 55.4 billion, and all of the 11th Stock Acquisition Rights, which aims to procure funds of up to JPY 50.4 billion, will be waived). Through the above- mentioned measures, JDI will ensure the long-term stability of funds, enhance its equity ratio, and continue to improve its financial structure. Furthermore, JDI will implement an improvement plan to ensure a return to profitability by selling production facilities located in the Hakusan plant which was announced on March 31, 2020, making capital investments targeted at growing markets, and promoting commercialization of high value-added production the common technical basis of which is LTPS and Advanced-LTPS. On the other hand, Sales decrease caused from Stagnation on future supply chains and a decline in consumption may delay the stable improvement in business performance that JDI expects and may affect its mid- to long-term cash flow. Considering this, there are significant uncertainties related to the going concern assumptions at this stage. The quarterly consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming a going concern, and do not reflect the impact of significant uncertainties related to such going concern assumptions. Notes related to significant changes in shareholders' equity Not applicable. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements Calculation of tax expenses With respect to tax expenses, an effective tax rate was reasonably estimated after applying tax effect accounting to income before income taxes for the fiscal year including the third quarter of the current fiscal year, and tax expenses were calculated by multiplying quarterly income before income taxes by the effective tax rate. 12 Change of accounting policy Application of IFRS No. 16 "Leases" Subsidiaries of the JDI Group that apply international accounting standards have applied the International Financial Reporting Standard No. 16 "Leases" ("IFRS No. 16") from the first quarter of the current fiscal year. As a result, the lessee of a lease generally recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities in the balance sheet. In applying IFRS No. 16, the cumulative effect of a change in accounting policy was recognized by JDI in retained earnings in the first quarter of the current fiscal year in accordance with specific transitional provisions. As a result, lease assets in property, plant and equipment at the end of the third quarter increased by JPY 2,340 million, lease obligations in current liabilities increased by JPY 416 million and lease obligations in non-current liabilities increased by JPY 1,954 million. The impact of this change on profits and losses in the first nine months of the consolidated cumulative fiscal period is immaterial. Significant subsequent events Capital Alliance Agreement, etc. JDI resolved, at its board of directors meeting held on January 31, 2020, to enter into a capital alliance agreement with Ichigo Trust (the "Capital Alliance Agreement"), and to issue Japan Display Inc. class B preferred shares (the "Class B Preferred Shares") through third-party allotment to Ichigo Trust (the "Third-party Allotment of Class B Preferred Shares"), and Japan Display Inc. 11th series stock acquisition rights (the "Stock Acquisition Rights") the underlying shares of which are Japan Display Inc. class C preferred shares (the "Class C Preferred Shares") through third-party allotment to Ichigo Trust (the "Third-party Allotment of Stock Acquisition Rights"), pursuant to the Capital Alliance Agreement. Also, JDI resolved, at its board of directors meeting held on January 31, 2020, to enter into a Preferred Share Subscription Agreement with INCJ, Ltd. ("INCJ"), and to issue Japan Display Inc. class A preferred shares (the "Class A Preferred Shares") through third-party allotment to INCJ (the "Third-party Allotment of Class A Preferred Shares," and together with the Third-party Allotment of Class B Preferred Shares and the Third-party Allotment of Stock Acquisition Rights, the "Third-party Allotment"). In addition, JDI resolved, at its board or directors meeting held on January 31, 2020, to enter into (i) an Amended and Restated Senior Facility Agreement regarding borrowing funds from INCJ, the total amount of which is JPY 50 billion (the "Senior Loan"), with INCJ (the "Senior Loan Amendment Agreement") and (ii) a Memorandum of Amendment regarding transferring all of the shares of JOLED, Inc. held by JDI to INCJ as substitute performance (together with the Senior Loan and the Third-party Allotment of Class A Preferred Shares, the "Refinance"). Payment concerning both the Third-party Allotment and the Refinance was made on March 26, 2020, which means that they have been completed as of the submission day of this quarterly report. As a result, the scheduled repayment or retirement of JDI's existing debts (Note) has been completed as scheduled. Furthermore, JDI entered into a basic agreement regarding the additional fund procurement (the "Additional Agreement") with Ichigo Trust on March 13, 2020. As of the submission day of this quarterly report, JDI is proceeding with discussions with Ichigo Trust, pursuant to the Additional Agreement, toward the conclusion of a definitive 13 agreement in which JDI will procure funding of up to JPY 60.4 billion by issuing Japan Display Inc. class D preferred shares (the "Class D Preferred Shares") (the total procurement amount will be approximately JPY 5 billion) and Japan Display Inc. 12th series stock acquisition rights (the "Additional Stock Acquisition Rights") the underlying shares of which are Japan Display Inc. class E preferred shares (the "Class E Preferred Shares") (the issue price of which is JPY 0, and the total procurement amount through the exercise of the Additional Stock Acquisition Rights will be up to JPY 55.4 billion) through third-party allotment to Ichigo Trust. Other terms of the Class D Preferred Shares are currently assumed to be equivalent to those of the Class C Preferred Shares (for example, the initial conversion price concerning the right to request that JDI acquire the Class D Preferred Shares in exchange for common shares of JDI attached to the Class D Preferred Shares will be JPY 50). In addition, the initial conversion price concerning the right to request that JDI acquire the Class E Preferred Shares in exchange for common shares of JDI attached to the Class E Preferred Shares will be JPY 20. Other terms of the Class E Preferred Shares are currently assumed to be equivalent to those of the Class C Preferred Shares. (Note) This means each of the following debts: (i) the borrowing under the commitment line agreement entered into with three banks (the commitment line amount and the total principal amount of which is JPY 107 billion); (ii) the short-term loan dated December 25, 2019 (the total principal amount of which is JPY 20 billion); (iii) Japan Display Inc. 1st series unsecured subordinated convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights (the outstanding amount of which is JPY 25 billion); (iv) the loan under the loan agreement dated April 18, 2019 (the total principal amount of which is JPY 20 billion); and (v) JPY 26.32 billion that is part of the subordinated loan (the total principal amount of which is JPY 30 billion). Outline of the Third-party Allotment and the Senior Loan Amendment Agreement is as follows: 1. Third-party Allotment of Class B Preferred Shares (1) Payment date March 26, 2020 Type and number of (2) new shares to be Class B Preferred Shares 672,000,000 shares issued (3) Issue price JPY 75 per share (4) Total amount of JPY 50,400,000,000 issue price (5) Amount of capital JPY 37.5 per share increase (6) Total amount of JPY 25,200,000,000 capital increase (7) Method of offering Third-party allotment to Ichigo Trust or allotment (8) Use of funds ① Capital investment in growth businesses ② Working capital Main details of the Class B Preferred Shares are as follows: To be implemented pari passu with common shareholders and registered pledgees of common (9) Other ① Dividend of surplus shares; Class A Preferred Shareholders and registered pledgees of Class A Preferred Shares; and Class C Preferred Shareholders registered pledgees of Class C Preferred Shares ② Distribution of To be implemented pari passu with Class A Preferred 14 residual assets Shareholders and registered pledgees of Class A Preferred Shares; and Class C Preferred Shareholders registered pledgees of Class C Preferred Shares (before common shareholders and registered pledgees of common shares) ③ Transfer restriction Transferring the Class B Preferred Shares requires the approval of JDI's board of directors meeting. The number of shares of one unit of the Class B ④ Voting rights Preferred Shares is 100 shares, and the Class B Preferred Shareholders have voting rights at general meetings of shareholders. Cash-consideration JDI has a cash-consideration call option (JDI can ⑤ call option (mandatory redemption) acquire the Class B Preferred Shares anytime). ⑥ Cash-consideration N/A put option Common share- ⑦ consideration call N/A option Common share- Conversion price: JPY 50 ⑧ consideration put Conversion period: On or after the first anniversary of option the payment date (meaning on or after March 26, 2021) Under the Capital Alliance Agreement with Ichigo Trust, if the Class B Preferred Shares are converted to common shares in JDI, Ichigo Trust is prohibited from transferring the common shares in JDI issued through the exercise of put options attached to 336,000,000 Class B Preferred Shares for three years from the payment date of the Class B Preferred Shares, and from transferring the common shares in JDI issued through the exercise of put options attached to 336,000,000 Class B Preferred Shares for five years from the payment date of the Class B Preferred Shares. 2. Third-party Allotment of Stock Acquisition Rights (1) Payment date March 26, 2020 (2) Total number of stock 672 acquisition rights (3) Issue price JPY 0 (4) Exercise period From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023 (if March 31, 2023 is not a business day for JDI, the immediate day before March 31, 2023) Type and number of (5) shares underlying Class C Preferred Shares 672,000,000 shares stock acquisition rights (6) Exercise price JPY 75 per share (7) Method of offering or Third-party allotment to Ichigo Trust allotment (8) Use of funds Repayment of borrowings 15 If the Stock Acquisition Rights are exercised, the planned procurement amount will be up to JPY 50,400,000,000. Main details of the Class C Preferred Shares are as follows: To be implemented pari passu with common shareholders and registered pledgees of common ① Dividend of surplus shares; Class A Preferred Shareholders and registered pledgees of Class A Preferred Shares; and Class B Preferred Shareholders registered pledgees of Class B Preferred Shares To be implemented pari passu with Class A Preferred Shareholders and registered pledgees of Class A ② Distribution of Preferred Shares; and Class B Preferred Shareholders residual assets registered pledgees of Class B Preferred Shares (before common shareholders and registered pledgees of common shares) ③ Transfer restriction Transferring the Class C Preferred Shares requires the approval of JDI's board of directors meeting. ④ Voting rights Class C Preferred Shareholders have no voting rights at general meetings of shareholders. Cash-consideration (9) Other ⑤ call JDI has a cash-consideration call option (JDI can option(mandatory acquire the Class C Preferred Shares anytime). redemption) ⑥ Cash-consideration N/A put option Common share- ⑦ consideration call N/A option Common share- Conversion price: JPY 50 Conversion period: On or after the first anniversary of ⑧ consideration put the payment date (a date on which the Class C option Preferred Shares are first issued) Under the Capital Alliance Agreement with Ichigo Trust, if all or part of the Stock Acquisition Rights are exercised and the Class C Preferred Shares underlying those Stock Acquisition Rights are granted to Ichigo Trust, Ichigo Trust is prohibited from converting them into common shares in JDI until the lapse of the first anniversary of the payment date (the issuance date) of those Class C Preferred Shares. In addition, under the Additional Agreement, JDI and Ichigo Trust have agreed that if the Additional Stock Acquisition Rights the underlying shares of which are the Class E Preferred Shares are issued, Ichigo Trust will waive all of the Stock Acquisition Rights the underlying shares of which are the Class C Preferred Shares held by Ichigo Trust at the time of such issuance. 3. Third-party Allotment of Class A Preferred Shares (1) Payment date March 26, 2020 (2) Type and number of Class A Preferred Shares 1,020,000,000 shares new shares to be issued (3) Issue price JPY 100 per share (4) Total amount of issue JPY 102,000,000,000 price (5) Amount of capital JPY 50 per share increase (6) Total amount of capital JPY 51,000,000,000 increase 16 (7) Method of offering or Third-party allotment to INCJ allotment (8) Use of funds ① Repayment of borrowings ② Retirement of bonds with stock acquisition rights Main details of the Class A Preferred Shares are as follows: To be implemented pari passu with common shareholders and registered pledgees of common shares; ① Dividend of Class B Preferred Shareholders and registered pledgees surplus of Class B Preferred Shares; and Class C Preferred Shareholders registered pledgees of Class C Preferred Shares To be implemented pari passu with Class B Preferred Distribution of Shareholders and registered pledgees of Class B Preferred ② Shares; and Class C Preferred Shareholders registered residual assets pledgees of Class C Preferred Shares (before common shareholders and registered pledgees of common shares) ③ Transfer N/A restriction ④ Voting rights Class A Preferred Shareholders have no voting rights at general meetings of shareholders. (9) Other Cash- consideration JDI has a cash-consideration call option (JDI can acquire ⑤ call option the Class A Preferred Shares anytime). (mandatory redemption) Cash- The Class A Preferred Shareholders and registered pledgees of Class A Preferred Shares can claim that JDI ⑥ consideration acquire the Class A Preferred Shares with cash put option consideration anytime on or after the third anniversary of the payment date (meaning on or after March 26, 2023) Common share- ⑦ consideration N/A call option Common share- Conversion price: market price (JPY 225 or more) Conversion period: On or after the first anniversary of the ⑧ consideration payment date (meaning on or after March 26, 2021) put option within a two-week period after the release of JDI's quarterly financial results for each quarterly period JDI has agreed with INCJ that INCJ will not exercise its cash-consideration put option. 4. Senior Loan Amendment Agreement (1) Lender INCJ (2) Loan amount JPY 50,000,000,000 (3) Interest rate 5 years swap rate + spread (this will be adjusted every 6 months) (4) Loan execution date March 26, 2020 (5) Repayment due date March 26, 2025 (prepayment before maturity is permissible) (6) Security The borrowing is secured 17 Share transfer of an equity method affiliate of JDI JDI: (i) resolved at the board of directors meeting held on January 31, 2020 to transfer all of the shares of JOLED Inc. ("JOLED") held by JDI to INCJ as substitute performance (the "Share Transfer"); and (ii) entered into a Memorandum of Amendment regarding the Substitute Performance Agreement dated on August 27, 2019 with INCJ, Ltd. JOLED has been excluded as an equity method affiliate of JDI through the implementation of the Share Transfer. 1. Reason of the Share Transfer In order to secure JDI's middle- to long-term stabilization of funds 2. Name of the transferee INCJ, Ltd. 3. Date of the Share Transfer March 26, 2020 4. Name and business description of the equity method affiliate and transactions with JDI (1) Name JOLED Inc. (2) Description of business Research, development, manufacturing and sales of OLED displays, their parts, materials, manufacturing equipment and relevant products. (3) Transactions New share underwriting, contract operations and property leasing by JDI 5. Number and price of the shares transferred, gain/loss on sales of the shares and voting rights ratio after the Share Transfer (1) Number of shares held before 579, 000 shares (Number of voting rights: 579,000) the change (Voting rights ratio : 27.9%) (2) Number of shares transferred 579,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 579,000) (3) Transfer price JPY 46,320 million (4) Gain on sales of shares JPY 30,594 million (5) Number of shares held after 0 share the change (6) Ratio of share held after - % transferred (Note)The Share Transfer was implemented as a substitute performance of (i) the loan under the loan agreement with INCJ dated April 18, 2019 (the total principal amount of which is JPY 20 billion) and (ii) the loan under the loan agreement with INCJ dated December 21, 2016 (JPY 26.32 billion of the total principal amount of JPY 30 billion). Transfer of important assets JDI entered into a definitive agreement regarding the transfer of part of the equipment located at its Hakusan Plant (the "Asset Transfer") on March 31, 2020 as follows. 18 1. Reason for Asset Transfer For efficient use of JDI's company resources and improvement of its financial position 2．Details of the Asset Transfer Assets to be transferred LCD equipment of Hakusan Plant Location of the assets Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture Transfer price (approximate) JPY 21,766 million (note) Book value JPY 0 million Status of the assets Hakusan Plant operations have been suspended since July 2019. (Note) The transfer price is an approximate amount calculated by converting the contract transfer price of USD 200 million based on a foreign exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 108.83. 3．Schedule of Asset Transfer Resolution at board of directors March 31, 2020 meeting Conclusion of definitive agreement March 31, 2020 Asset transfer Not yet determined Transferee

The transferee is an overseas corporation who is one of JDI's main customers. However, due to a nondisclosure agreement JDI has with the transferee, details concerning the transferee cannot be disclosed. JDI has a business relationship with the transferee but has no capital or personnel relationship. In addition, the transferee is not JDI's related party. Outlook

The impact on business results of the fiscal year ending March 2020 from the Asset Transfer is currently under review and undetermined at present. 19 Attachments Original document

