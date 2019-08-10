Japan Display : (Delayed) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY 2019 - Presentation Slides

Q1 sales were only ¥90.4bn yen due to a continued severe competitive environment, customer inventory adjustments and reduced demand seen as the result of

Behind the operating loss of ¥27.5bn was a worse cost ratio due to a decline in sales and a decline in plant utilization stemming from less demand. (In the 1H of FY18, plant utilization was high due to production brought forward in anticipation of a large increase in 2H demand, which had a positive effect on operating income.)