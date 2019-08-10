Japan Display : (Delayed) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY 2019 - Presentation Slides
0
08/10/2019 | 06:41am EDT
First Quarter of FY 2019
Consolidated Financial Results
Japan Display Inc.
August 9, 2019
Summary of 1Q-FY19
Q1 sales were only ¥90.4bn yen due to a continued severe competitive environment, customer inventory adjustments and reduced demand seen as the result of US-China trade tensions.
Behind the operating loss of ¥27.5bn was a worse cost ratio due to a decline in sales and a decline in plant utilization stemming from less demand. (In the 1H of FY18, plant utilization was high due to production brought forward in anticipation of a large increase in 2H demand, which had a positive effect on operating income.)
Equity-methodinvestment loss of ¥2.03bn related to JOLED (non-operating expenses). In view of customer demand trends, ¥51.7bn in business structural improvement expenses was recorded as an extraordinary loss, incl. an impairment loss of ¥51.4bn on assets related to the Hakusan Plant.
Due to these factors, at the end of the Q1 liabilities exceeded assets (minus ¥77.2bn yen).
Japan Display Inc. published this content on 10 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 10:40:04 UTC