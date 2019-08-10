Log in
Japan Display : (Delayed) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY 2019 - Presentation Slides

0
08/10/2019 | 06:41am EDT

First Quarter of FY 2019

Consolidated Financial Results

Japan Display Inc.

August 9, 2019

Summary of 1Q-FY19

  • Q1 sales were only ¥90.4bn yen due to a continued severe competitive environment, customer inventory adjustments and reduced demand seen as the result of US-China trade tensions.
  • Behind the operating loss of ¥27.5bn was a worse cost ratio due to a decline in sales and a decline in plant utilization stemming from less demand. (In the 1H of FY18, plant utilization was high due to production brought forward in anticipation of a large increase in 2H demand, which had a positive effect on operating income.)
  • Equity-methodinvestment loss of ¥2.03bn related to JOLED (non-operating expenses). In view of customer demand trends, ¥51.7bn in business structural improvement expenses was recorded as an extraordinary loss, incl. an impairment loss of ¥51.4bn on assets related to the Hakusan Plant.
  • Due to these factors, at the end of the Q1 liabilities exceeded assets (minus ¥77.2bn yen).

(Billion yen)

Net

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Dep. &

R&D

FX rate

sales

income

income

income

Amort.

expense

(/US$)

Q1-FY19

90.4

(27.5)

(31.6)

(83.3)

7.5

2.8

109.9

Q4-FY18

171.3

(20.4)

(24.4)

(98.6)

11.4

4.8

110.2

Q1-FY18

103.3

(9.8)

(12.7)

(1.8)

12.1

4.1

109.1

Copyright © 2019 Japan Display Inc.

All Rights Reserved. 2

Quarterly Sales by Region & Business Category

Sales Status

Quarterly Sales Development

■ Mobile

  • Sales down sharply QoQ in Q1 due to reduced demand for smartphone displays, considered to be the result of customer inventory adjustments and US-China trade tensions.
  • JDI decides to downsize the mobile business due to no prospect of a significant recovery in future demand (announced June 12)
  • Automotive
  • Car sales continue to fall YoY in Q1, led by China, but also in US /Europe, so JDI sales also fell.
  • The same trend continues in Q2, but improvement looks possible from Q3 onward.
  • Non-mobile
  • Lower sales for high-end notebook PCs in Q1 due to US-China trade tensions; DSC also weak.
  • Focus on launching new businesses from 2H.

US/ Euro

Mobile

China

Other regions

251.1

Non-mobile

Automotive

171.3

75%

103.3

111.0

66%

91.0

36%

39%

42%

18%

18%

7%

6%

14%

6%

3%

1%

2%

4%

11%

15%

6%

9%

12%

28%

25%

11%

17%

28%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

Copyright © 2019 Japan Display Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3

1Q-FY19 Operating Results

(Billion yen)

Q1-FY19

Q1-FY18

YoY Chg.

Q4-FY18

QoQ Chg.

Net sales

90.4

103.3

(12.9)

－12.5%

171.3

(80.9)

－47.2%

Cost of sales

107.7

102.1

+5.6

＋5.5%

178.9

(71.3)

－39.8%

Gross profit (loss)

(17.3)

1.2

(18.5)

-

(7.6)

(9.7)

-

-19.1%

1.2%

-4.4%

SG&A

10.2

11.0

(0.8)

－7.3%

Operating income (loss)

(27.5)

(9.8)

(17.7)

-

12.7 (2.5) －19.9%

(20.4)

(7.1)

-

Net non-op. income (expenses)

-30.4%

-9.5%

(4.1)

(2.9)

(1.2)

Ordinary income (loss)

(31.6)

(12.7)

(18.9)

-11.9%

-

(4.1)

(0.1)

-

-

(24.4)

(7.2)

-

-35.0%

-12.3%

Net extraordinary income (loss)

(51.7)

11.9

(63.6)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(83.3)

(0.8)

(82.5)

-14.3%

-

(74.5)

+22.8

-

-

(98.9)

+15.6

-

-92.1%

-0.7%

-57.7%

Income taxes

(0.1)

0.9

(1.0)

(0.2)

+0.0

Net income (loss) attributable to

(83.3)

(1.8)

(81.5)

-

(98.6)

+15.3

-

owners of the parent

-92.1%

-1.7%

-57.5%

EBITDA

(20.2)

2.0

(22.2)

-

(9.3)

(10.8)

-

-22.3%

2.0%

-5.5%

Avg. FX rate (JPY/USD)

109.9

109.1

110.2

Q-End FX rate (JPY/USD)

107.8

110.5

111.0

Copyright © 2019 Japan Display Inc. All Rights Reserved. 4

1Q-FY19 Operating Profit Change Factors

(billion yen)

vs. Previous year (1Q-FY18)

vs. Previous quarter (4Q-FY18)

Sales

Sales

103.3

90.4

171.3

90.4

(9.8)

(27.5)

(20.4)

(27.5)

(7.2) ＋5.2

＋0.1 ＋0.8

＋3.2 ＋4.8

＋2.5

(16.5)

(0.3)

(17.4)

1Q

Shipment

Mfg.

Inventory FX SGA 1Q

4Q

volume &

fixed

impact

FY19

FY18

FY18 productmix

cost

Shipment

Mfg.

Inventory FX

SGA 1Q

volume &

fixed

impact

FY19

product

mix

cost

Copyright © 2019 Japan Display Inc. All Rights Reserved. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 10 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 10:40:04 UTC
