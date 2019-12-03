Japan Display : (Delayed) Notice Concerning the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee

December 2, 2019

[English translation]

Notice Concerning the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee

As announced in the disclosure made on November 27, 2019 titled "Regarding a Notification Received from a Former JDI Employee", Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") received notification from a former employee of JDI's administrative division who was dismissed after discovering this employee had engaged in fraud (the "Former Employee"), stating that the Former Employee had conducted improper accounting of JDI's past financial results. JDI has filed a criminal complaint against the Former Employee. The Former Employee alleged in his notification that the reason for the improper accounting treatment was that the Former Employee was acting under instructions from senior management during his tenure at JDI. In regard to this matter, today the JDI Board of Directors decided to establish a Special Investigation Committee to conduct a fact-finding investigation of this matter and any other relevant matters.

JDI apologizes deeply for causing serious concerns to our shareholders, business partners and other stakeholders in regard to this matter.

1. Background to the establishment of a Special Investigation Committee

In order to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation with a high degree of transparency of the allege by the Former Employee that JDI engaged in improper accounting treatment in previous fiscal years (the "Allegation"), today the JDI Board of Directors decided to establish a Special Investigative Committee that will include the participation of external experts.

2. Purpose of the establishment of a Special Investigation Committee