Japan Display : (Delayed) Notice of Recording Non-Operating Expenses and Extraordinary Losse

April 13, 2020

[English Translation]

Notice of Recording Non-Operating Expenses and Extraordinary Losses

Japan Display, Inc. ("JDI") today announced that it has recorded non-operating expenses and extraordinary losses in the consolidated third quarter of fiscal year 2019 (October 1 - December 31, 2019, the "third quarter").

* * *

1. Recording of non-operating expense

(Share of loss of entities accounted for using the equity method)

JDI has recorded a share of loss of entities accounted for using the equity method of JPY 4,344 million as a non- operating expense in the third quarter based on the financial results reported by JOLED, Inc. ("JOLED"), a former affiliate accounted for by the entity method through the end of the third quarter.

JDI transferred all of the shares of JOLED held by JDI as a substitute performance on March 26, 2020. Along with this transfer, JOLED has been excluded as an affiliate accounted for by the entity method of JDI as of the end of fiscal year 2019.

(Loss related to Typhoon No. 21)

Due to the torrential rain caused by Typhoon No. 21 which occurred during the third quarter, JPY 333 million was recorded under "other" in non-operating expenses in regard to a loss on a temporary suspension of production, damage losses on work in process and other losses. JDI announced in its December 4, 2019 "Notice Concerning the Recording of Non-Operating Expense (Losses Related to Typhoon No. 21)" that these non-operating expenses would be JPY 616 million. However, following an accounting audit, part of this JPY 616 million was recognized as cost of goods sold, resulting in a change in the amount of non-operating expenses.

In addition, because JDI is continuing to negotiate with an insurance company regarding the typhoon-related damage losses, the total amount of claims to be paid for these losses has not been determined.

2. Recording of extraordinary losses

(Valuation loss on investment in securities)

Due to a write-down of unlisted investment securities held by JDI following a significant decline in the real value of these securities, a JPY 258 million valuation loss on investment in securities was recorded under "other" in extraordinary losses in the third quarter.