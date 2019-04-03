Log in
Japan Display : (Delayed)(Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress Towards an Alliance with External Party

0
04/03/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

April 3, 2019

[English Translation]

(Delayed)(Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress

Towards an Alliance with External Party

In our April 1, 2019 release titled "Japan Display Inc. Comments on Weekend Media Reports" we stated that "this week the company is aiming to reach an agreement with certain parties" in regard to ongoing negotiations about an alliance with an external party. While negotiations aimed at an alliance have progressed, finalizing an agreement is likely to extend into the first half of next week as time is required to complete certain administrative procedures.

* * *

The information contained in the press release is as of the date of the announcement and is subject to change without prior notice. Of the information contained in this press release, our forecasts, plans and other forward-looking statements are based on our analysis and judgments subject to the information available to us as of the date of announcement, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements.

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:51:00 UTC
