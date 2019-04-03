Japan Display : (Delayed)(Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress Towards an Alliance with External Party

April 3, 2019

[English Translation]

(Delayed)(Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress

Towards an Alliance with External Party

In our April 1, 2019 release titled "Japan Display Inc. Comments on Weekend Media Reports" we stated that "this week the company is aiming to reach an agreement with certain parties" in regard to ongoing negotiations about an alliance with an external party. While negotiations aimed at an alliance have progressed, finalizing an agreement is likely to extend into the first half of next week as time is required to complete certain administrative procedures.

* * *

