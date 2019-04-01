Japan Display : Exhibiting in Asia's largest Electronic Information Industry Show

April 2nd, 2019

Japan Display Inc.

Exhibiting in Asia's largest Electronic Information Industry Show

'China Information Technology Expo'

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) will be participating in the 'China Information Technology Expo' (hereinafter 'CITE'), to be held from April 9th (Tue.) to 11th (Thur.) , in Shenzhen, China, and will be displayed our products in booth (2A165).

At 'CITE 2019', JDI will exhibit our products for automotive, which market is projected to have greater growth, as well as head mounted displays, utilizing JDI's high definition LCD for VR, and transparent capacitance type glass biometric sensors, in response to the needs from security field.

Please enjoy our booth to have new experience with our latest technologies in near future life.

【CITE 2019】



Location: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center Term: April 9th (Tue.) through April 11th (Thur.) 2019

