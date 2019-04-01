Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Display Inc    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC

(6740)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Display : Exhibiting in Asia's largest Electronic Information Industry Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

April 2nd, 2019
Japan Display Inc.

Exhibiting in Asia's largest Electronic Information Industry Show

'China Information Technology Expo'

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) will be participating in the 'China Information Technology Expo' (hereinafter 'CITE'), to be held from April 9th (Tue.) to 11th (Thur.) , in Shenzhen, China, and will be displayed our products in booth (2A165).

At 'CITE 2019', JDI will exhibit our products for automotive, which market is projected to have greater growth, as well as head mounted displays, utilizing JDI's high definition LCD for VR, and transparent capacitance type glass biometric sensors, in response to the needs from security field.
Please enjoy our booth to have new experience with our latest technologies in near future life.

【CITE 2019】

Location:

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

Term:

April 9th (Tue.) through April 11th (Thur.) 2019

The information contained in this press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and is subject to change without notice. Information in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 01:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN DISPLAY INC
09:57pJAPAN DISPLAY : Exhibiting in Asia's largest Electronic Information Industry Sho..
PU
08:26aASIA MARKETS: China Drives Strong Gains For Asia After Surprise Bounce In Man..
DJ
03/31JAPAN DISPLAY : Troubled Apple supplier Japan Display to seek funding, shares su..
RE
03/28FY 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE AN : 00 pm jst.
PU
03/26JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Regarding Assumption of Acting CEO Role
PU
02/14Apple supplier Japan Display forecasts fifth straight year of losses
RE
02/13JAPAN DISPLAY : Apple iphone supplier courting £560m bailout
AQ
02/12TPK : Apple supplier Japan Display to get $700 million bailout from China, Taiwa..
RE
01/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 703 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -4 151 M
Debt 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 75,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 58 385 M
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 112  JPY
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuhiro Higashiiriki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shuji Aruga President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takanobu Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Akio Takimoto Chief Technology Officer, Senior Manager-R&D
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC15.15%527
CORNING INCORPORATED9.57%25 991
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 132
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 147
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 724
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About