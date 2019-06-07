Chinese (161KB)

June 07, 2019

Japan Display Inc.

'Multi Sensory Device' 'XVG-01'

Allows you to simultaneously enjoy images, aroma and music

First exhibition in 'CES Asia 2019'

'Multi Sensory Device' 'XVG-01'

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) will have its first exhibition of the 'Multi Sensory Device' 'XVG-01', providing a new experience with seeing, smelling and hearing, at the 'Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2019, hereinafter 'CES Asia 2019'', to be held in Shanghai China, from June 11th(Tue.), 2019.

The 'Multi Sensory Device' 'XVG-01', by switching aromas and music connected with images at the same time, is a designers home appliance, providing a new sense, allowing you to control your moods. It imitates a record player, with a round display and a calming woody design. With the intuitive user interface, it creates your favorite atmosphere, by switching images, sounds and aromas simultaneously.

This product is scheduled for cloud funding in the 3rd quarter, seeking to reach the Japanese market by the end of the fiscal 2019. Furthermore, we are studying the launch into the Chinese market, as well.

This product was granted the Innovation Award, in the Lifestyle Category, at the CES Asia 2019.

CES Asia is the Asian version of the world's largest electronics show held in Las Vegas every year.

