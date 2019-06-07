Chinese (279KB)

June 07, 2019

Japan Display Inc.

Music you want to stare 'LPX-01'

First exhibition in 'CES Asia 2019'

'LPX-01'

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) will have its first exhibition of the 'LPX-01', at the 'Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2019, hereinafter 'CES Asia 2019'', to be held in Shanghai China, from June 11th(Tue.) , 2019.

The 'LPX-01' is a home entertainment product, providing a new experience, called 'Music you want to stare', the likes have never been seen before, which was announced as part of the JDI Future Trip Project, in 2018.

Utilizing the JDI made 6.0inch high resolution LCD (1080 (W) ×2160 (H) pixels/resolution 403ppi), with unique development of the imagery expression seeking true reality and the sound playing function, 'LPX-01'creates a comfortability where you can enjoy music while meeting your favorite characters.

In the future, we will collaborate with various characters and it is scheduled to be released in fiscal 2019.

Please enjoy the new experience at CES Asia 2019.

CES Asia is the Asian version of the world's largest electronics show held in Las Vegas every year.

The information contained in this press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and is subject to change without notice. Information in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.