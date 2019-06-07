Chinese (243KB)

June 07, 2019

Japan Display Inc.

'XHD-03' the compact head up display unit for bike helmets, realizing safety driving

Allows the checking of navigation, without moving the eyes, being connected to your smart phone

First exhibition in 'CES Asia 2019'

'XHD-03'

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) will have its first exhibition of the 'XHD-03', the compact head up display unit for bike helmets, realizing safety driving, at the 'Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2019, hereinafter 'CES Asia 2019'', to be held in Shanghai China, from June 11th(Tue.) , 2019.

The 'XHD-03' is an improved product, allowing it to be attached to helmets, announced the JDI Future Trip Project, in 2018. By attaching a head up display unit to helmets and connecting your smart phone, it is possible to check navigational information, while keeping your eyes on the road. This unit is scheduled to be released in fiscal 2019.

This product was granted the Innovation Award, in the Vehicle Technology Category, at the CES Asia 2019.

JDI Future Trip related pages:

'CES Asia 2019'



CES Asia is the Asian version of the world's largest electronics show held in Las Vegas every year.

The information contained in this press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and is subject to change without notice. Information in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.