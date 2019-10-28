Japan Display : Notice Concerning Changes in Executive Officers

October 28, 2019

Japan Display Inc.

Notice Concerning Changes in Executive Officers

In the press release dated September 13, 2019 titled 'Notice Concerning Changes in Representative Directors and Executive Officers Personnel', it was stated that Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki would resign as President, Representative Director and CEO and Sadahiro Numazawa would resign as Senior Managing Representative Director and COO, and would assume executive officer positions respectively at the conclusion of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on September 27, 2019 to transfer their duties to new management team and support them for a certain period of time.

Now that the transfer of their duties is expected to be completed by the end of this month, both Tsukizaki and Numazawa will leave office on October 31, 2019.

