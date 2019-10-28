Log in
Japan Display : Notice Concerning Changes in Executive Officers

0
10/28/2019 | 02:12am EDT

October 28, 2019
Japan Display Inc.

Notice Concerning Changes in Executive Officers

In the press release dated September 13, 2019 titled 'Notice Concerning Changes in Representative Directors and Executive Officers Personnel', it was stated that Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki would resign as President, Representative Director and CEO and Sadahiro Numazawa would resign as Senior Managing Representative Director and COO, and would assume executive officer positions respectively at the conclusion of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on September 27, 2019 to transfer their duties to new management team and support them for a certain period of time.

Now that the transfer of their duties is expected to be completed by the end of this month, both Tsukizaki and Numazawa will leave office on October 31, 2019.

The information contained in this press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and is subject to change without notice. Information in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 06:11:09 UTC
