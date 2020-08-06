Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Display Inc.    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Display : Notice Regarding Additional Decision on the Candidate for Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT
Executive Officer (Shikkoyakuin), CFO
Executive Officer (Shikkoyaku) and CFO
Previous position
New position

August 6, 2020

[English Translation]

Notice Regarding Additional Decision on the Candidate for Executive Officer

In the press release titled "Notice Regarding Changes in Representatives, Directors and Executive Officers" issued on July 27, 2020, Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") announced two executive officer candidates to be submitted to the Board of Directors after the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for August 26, 2020 (the "18th AGM"). JDI hereby announces that it has decided, at today's Board of Directors meeting, a new candidate for executive officer as shown below.

***

１． New Candidate for Executive Officer

(proposals to appoint him as well as other candidates are scheduled to be submitted to the Board of Directors after the 18th AGM)

Name

Akihito Okochi

(Reference)

Management system after the 18th AGM and the Board of Directors meeting held after the 18th AGM (scheduled)

Position

Name

Director, Representative Executive Officer and Chairman

Scott Callon

Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

Minoru Kikuoka

Executive Officer and CFO

Akihito Okochi

Director

Toshihiro Ueki

Outside Director

Ryosuke Kuwada

Outside Director

Nobuyuki Higashi

Outside Director

Tamane Ozeki

Outside Director

Toshiaki Kawashima

Outside Director

Nobuyuki Nakano

###

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
04:04aJAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Regarding Extension of Repayment Due Date for Short-Term ..
PU
04:04aJAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Regarding Additional Decision on the Candidate for Execut..
PU
07/31JAPAN DISPLAY : JDI Announces Development of a 30.2-inch 8K4K LCD (292ppi)
PU
07/27JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Regarding the Proposals to Be Submitted to the 18th Annua..
PU
07/27JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Regarding Changes in Representatives, Directors and Execu..
PU
07/10Japan Display aims to bring some panel production back from China after coron..
RE
07/07Japan Display shares tumble 6% after media report on Apple's full shift to OL..
RE
07/01JAPAN DISPLAY : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019 (Japanese GA..
PU
07/01JAPAN DISPLAY : Presentation slides for Fiscal Year 2019 Consolidated Financial ..
PU
06/30Apple supplier Japan Display posts first quarterly profit in over three years
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 497 B 4 713 M 4 713 M
Net income 2020 -104 869 M -994 M -994 M
Net Debt 2020 124 B 1 174 M 1 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41 462 M 393 M 393 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 8 762
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,00 JPY
Last Close Price 49,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -18,4%
Spread / Average Target -28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Kikuoka President, CEO & Representative Director
Scott Anderberg Callon Chairman
Toshihiro Ueki Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Akihito Okochi Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yoshiharu Nakajima CTO, Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC.-38.75%393
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.98.31%26 221
CORNING INCORPORATED9.52%24 285
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.58%5 271
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.18.11%4 267
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-23.38%3 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group