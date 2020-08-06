Japan Display : Notice Regarding Additional Decision on the Candidate for Executive Officer

Executive Officer (Shikkoyakuin), CFO

August 6, 2020

[English Translation]

Notice Regarding Additional Decision on the Candidate for Executive Officer

In the press release titled "Notice Regarding Changes in Representatives, Directors and Executive Officers" issued on July 27, 2020, Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") announced two executive officer candidates to be submitted to the Board of Directors after the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for August 26, 2020 (the "18th AGM"). JDI hereby announces that it has decided, at today's Board of Directors meeting, a new candidate for executive officer as shown below.

１． New Candidate for Executive Officer

(proposals to appoint him as well as other candidates are scheduled to be submitted to the Board of Directors after the 18th AGM)

Name

Akihito Okochi

(Reference)

Management system after the 18th AGM and the Board of Directors meeting held after the 18th AGM (scheduled)

Position Name Director, Representative Executive Officer and Chairman Scott Callon Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Minoru Kikuoka Executive Officer and CFO Akihito Okochi Director Toshihiro Ueki Outside Director Ryosuke Kuwada Outside Director Nobuyuki Higashi Outside Director Tamane Ozeki Outside Director Toshiaki Kawashima Outside Director Nobuyuki Nakano

