Japan Display : Notice of the Impact of Torrential Rain in Kanto and Tohoku Regions

October 26, 2019

[Translation]

Notice of the Impact of Torrential Rain in Kanto and Tohoku Regions

Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") would like to express our sympathy to the victims of torrential rain in the Kanto and Tohoku regions yesterday, and we hope for the early recovery of the areas affected by the rain. Regarding the impact on JDI, the present situation is as follows.

1. Status of impact

Due to the impact of heavy rain, the gas supply facilities at JDI's Mobara Plant (Mobara City, Chiba Prefecture) were shut down. Accordingly, JDI has suspended glass substrate starts since 6:00 a.m. today, making all facilities idle. As of 1:00 p.m., the recovery work is underway, and production will resume as soon as it is restored. Other than the gas supply facilities mentioned above, no power outages have been made.

2. Impact on financial performance

The impact of this incident on our financial performance is under investigation. JDI will promptly announce any matters that should be disclosed.

