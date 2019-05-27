Japan Display : Participation in the "Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2019"

Chinese (127KB)

May 28th, 2019

Japan Display Inc.

Participation in the 'Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2019'

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) will participate in the 'Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2019, hereinafter CES ASIA 2019' for the first time which is held from June 11th (Tue.), in Shanghai China.

▪ Products to be exhibited • The 'XVG-01', which is a Multi-Sensory Device, with a new sense including image, aroma and sound • A capacitance type glass biometric sensor, utilizing LTPS backplane technology, along with touch panel technology • The 'XHD-03', which is a heads up display for motorcycles, for realizing safe driving • The 'LPX-01', which is a musical display, seeking even greater reality in image expression

Please come to the booth and enjoy a new experience provided by JDI.

We are looking forward to seeing you there.

'CES Asia 2019'

Term: June 11th (Tue.) - June 13th (Thur.) 2019 Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) | Halls W5, N1-N5

CES Asia is the Asian version of CES that is the world's largest electronics expo, held every year in January, in Las Vegas.

【Related releases】

The information contained in this press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and is subject to change without notice. Information in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.