Japan Display : Presentation slides for Fiscal Year 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

1. 2Q-FY2014 Financial Results & FY2014 Forecast

2. Measures for Improving Earnings

 Extraordinary loss of 2.1 bn yen for provision for doubtful accounts established in 2Q

 Net sales and operating profit to improve in the 2H due to recovery in production for a large customer, higher sales of Full-HD/WQHD and Pixel EyesTM to China and other Asian customers and cost-cutting measures

 2Q financial results fell below initial forecasts due mainly to product shipment delays, lower-than-expected Full-HD sales and a recorded inventory write-down

 Downward revision of the financial forecast for FY2014 was made on Oct 15 1H: Net sales: ¥310.0 bn  ¥285.6 bn

• Actual results for 1H were almost the same as the estimate announced on Oct.15 except for net income because of extraordinary loss booked for accounts receivables of our overseas subsidiaries

• 1H and full-term forecast announced May 15 revised on October 15 due to product shipment delays in the 2Q, lower shipments of Full-HD (HD720 shipments increased) and an inventory write-down

 An extraordinary loss of 2.13 bn yen was recorded in 2Q for 4.26 bn yen accounts receivable from Taiwan's Wintek Corporation, a customer of JDI's subsidiaries that has filed for corporate reorganization proceedings

 Corporate reorganization proceeding in Taiwan may become a prolonged process. Since it is unclear how much Wintek can pay off receivables under a corporate reorganization plan, the remaining amount of accounts receivable will be addressed later

 The distribution of products to a smartphone maker, one of our display users, was changed prior to the filing for corporate reorganization proceedings. Outstanding receivables from Wintek will not increase in future