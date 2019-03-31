Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Display Inc    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC

(6740)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Display : Troubled Apple supplier Japan Display to seek funding, shares surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Apple supplier Japan Display Inc said on Monday it aims to raise as much as $990 million in new financing as early as this week, sending shares of the struggling manufacturer sharply higher.

Japan Display, one of the world's top vendors of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels used in iPhones, has been battered by Apple's shifting fortunes. It has been particularly hurt by a slowdown in iPhone sales and a proliferation of new models that use newer, organic light-emitting displays (OLED).

Japan Display said it is aiming for a total capital increase of 110 billion yen ($990 million). As much as 80 billion yen of that would be through issuance of stocks and bonds to external investors, an agreement it aimed to reach this week, it said.

It did not name the external investors, although two sources with direct knowledge of the matter had previously told Reuters it was looking to an investor group, led by China Silkroad Investment Capital, for a bailout.

The remainder of the financing would come through preferred shares to refinance existing debt held by its largest shareholder, the state-backed INCJ Ltd, Japan Display said in its statement.

Japan Display, formed in 2012 in a government-backed merger of the ailing display units of Sony Corp,Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd, flagged its fifth straight year of net losses in February.

Shares of Japan Display rose as much as 16 percent in early trade on Monday and were up 13 percent at 78 yen as of 0211 GMT.

($1=111.13 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan and Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.65% 189.95 Delayed Quote.20.42%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC 1.47% 69 End-of-day quote.4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN DISPLAY INC
10:39pJAPAN DISPLAY : Troubled Apple supplier Japan Display to seek funding, shares su..
RE
03/28FY 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE AN : 00 pm jst.
PU
03/26JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Regarding Assumption of Acting CEO Role
PU
02/14Apple supplier Japan Display forecasts fifth straight year of losses
RE
02/13JAPAN DISPLAY : Apple iphone supplier courting £560m bailout
AQ
02/12TPK : Apple supplier Japan Display to get $700 million bailout from China, Taiwa..
RE
01/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finish Flat: Japan Reports Weak Export Data
DJ
01/09Apple cuts current-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Ni..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 703 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -4 151 M
Debt 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 75,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 58 385 M
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 112  JPY
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuhiro Higashiiriki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shuji Aruga President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takanobu Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Akio Takimoto Chief Technology Officer, Senior Manager-R&D
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC4.55%527
CORNING INCORPORATED9.57%25 991
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 132
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 147
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 724
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About