Japan Display : (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019 (Second Disclosure as of June 28, 2019)

June 28, 2019

[English Translation]

(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019

(Second Disclosure as of June 28, 2019)

The press releases announced on June 17 and 28, 2019 titled "(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019" include statements that regarding the investment of USD 150 million (approximately JPY 16.1 billion) which is planned to be injected from the fund that it operates or advises, (i) Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") had been informed by Oasis Management Company Ltd. ("Oasis"), which is a candidate for a new expected investor of Suwa Investment Holdings, LLC (the "Expected Allottee"), that it would consult with its relevant internal bodies by June 27, 2019 in order to make the internal resolutions required to be implemented for such investment, (ii) as of June 27, 2019, JDI had not received from Oasis any notices regarding the results of its internal resolutions required to be implemented for such investment, (iii) JDI was unable to confirm whether the internal resolutions had been made, and (iv) as of June 27, 2019, JDI had not received from Oasis any commitment letters stating Oasis's firm commitment to implement such investment. JDI hereby announces that it has received a notice from Oasis that it has decided on the investment.

JDI has been informed by Oasis that it has made the internal resolutions required to be implemented for the investment of from USD 150 million (approximately JPY 16.1 billion) and up to USD 180 million (approximately JPY 19.3 billion) to be provided by the funds that it operates or advises for subscription for JDI's shares by the Expected Allottee and JDI has also received a commitment letter from Oasis stating Oasis's firm commitment to implement such investment (from USD 150 million and up to USD 180 million) (according to the commitment letter, if JDI and Oasis separately agree, Oasis will invest such investment amount (from USD 150 million and up to USD 180 million) not to the Expected Allottee, but directly to JDI, through the fund that it operates or advises.). Further, JDI has received from Oasis financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 of part of the funds that it operates or advises, and recognizes that such part of the funds holds sufficient properties for such investment.

The commitment letter received from Oasis states that the commitment is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including the following: (i) JDI receives no notice from its main customers that such customers are considering, or have determined, to cease or materially reduce their purchasing of products from JDI, (ii) JDI's shares have not had a closing price that is less than or equal to JPY 30 per share for the period until the completion of the investment by Oasis, and (iii) the total new capital (including the investment amount to be provided by Oasis) to be raised by JDI through the issuance of common stocks, the 2nd series of convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights, and the 3rd series of convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights in connection with the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement entered into between JDI and the Expected Allottee is JPY 60 billion or more. The commitment letter will cease to be effective on December 31, 2019.