Japan Display Inc

JAPAN DISPLAY INC

(6740)
  Report  
News 
News

Japan Display : (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of May 30, 2019

06/14/2019 | 06:34am EDT

June 14, 2019

[English Translation]

(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of May 30, 2019

As announced in the disclosure made on May 30, 2019, titled (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12 and 18, 2019, Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") was informed by each of the expected investors of Suwa Investment Holdings, LLC (the "Expected Allottee") that they will each consult with the relevant internal bodies by June 14, 2019 in order to make the internal resolutions required to be implemented for their investments. However, as of this announcement, JDI has not received any notices regarding the results of resolutions made by each of the expected investors.

If the resolutions have been made without any changes in the terms and conditions of the investments by each of the expected investors, based on the content of the notices from the Expected Allottee which JDI expects to receive today, JDI will promptly disclose them after receipt of such notices.

However, if the content of the notices require JDI to hold further discussions with the related parties, JDI will hold such discussions promptly, and will disclose the results of the discussions as soon as decisions have been reached.

###

The information contained in the press release is as of the date of the announcement and is subject to change without prior notice. Of the information contained in this press release, our forecasts, plans and other forward-looking statements are based on our analysis and judgments subject to the information available to us as of the date of announcement, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:33:08 UTC
