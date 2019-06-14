Japan Display : (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of May 30, 2019

June 14, 2019

[English Translation]

(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of May 30, 2019

As announced in the disclosure made on May 30, 2019, titled (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12 and 18, 2019, Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") was informed by each of the expected investors of Suwa Investment Holdings, LLC (the "Expected Allottee") that they will each consult with the relevant internal bodies by June 14, 2019 in order to make the internal resolutions required to be implemented for their investments. However, as of this announcement, JDI has not received any notices regarding the results of resolutions made by each of the expected investors.

If the resolutions have been made without any changes in the terms and conditions of the investments by each of the expected investors, based on the content of the notices from the Expected Allottee which JDI expects to receive today, JDI will promptly disclose them after receipt of such notices.

However, if the content of the notices require JDI to hold further discussions with the related parties, JDI will hold such discussions promptly, and will disclose the results of the discussions as soon as decisions have been reached.

