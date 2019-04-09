Japan Display : (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress Towards an Alliance with External Party

April 9, 2019

[English Translation]

(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress

Towards an Alliance with External Party

In our April 3, 2019 release titled "(Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Japan Display Inc. Comments on Progress Towards an Alliance with External Party", we stated that "finalizing an agreement is likely to extend into the first half of next week" in regard to ongoing negotiations about an alliance with an external party. However, we have not reached to an agreement. But we are making progress and are at a final stage of negotiation. We will release information as soon as agreement has been finalized.

