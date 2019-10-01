Q2-FY 2019 financial results will be announced on November 13, 2019, approx 3:00 PM JST.
10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT
2019 Events
November 13, 2019
August 9, 2019
Announcement of Q1- FY2019 Financial Results
June 18, 2019
The 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 15, 2019
Announcement of FY2018 Financial Results
February 14, 2019
Announcement of Q3-FY2018 Financial Results
2018 Events
November 12, 2018
Announcement of Q2-FY 2018 financial Results
August 8, 2018
Announcement of Q1- FY2018 Financial Results
June 19, 2018
The 16th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 15, 2018
Announcement of FY2017 Financial Results
February 14, 2018
Announcement of Q3-FY2017 Financial Results
2017 Events
November 8, 2017
Announcement of Q2-FY2017 Financial Results
August 9, 2017
Announcement of Q1-FY2017 Financial Results
June 21, 2017
The 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 10, 2017
Announcement of FY 2016 Financial Results
February 8, 2017
Announcement of Q3-FY 2016 Financial Results
2016 Events
November 9, 2016
Announcement of Q2-FY 2016 Financial Results
August 9, 2016
Announcement of Q1-FY 2016 Financial Results
June 21, 2016
The 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 12, 2016
Announcement of FY 2015 Financial Results
February 8, 2016
Announcement of Q3-FY 2015 Financial Results
2015 Events
2014 Events
November 13, 2014
Announcement of Q2-FY 2014 Financial Results
August 7, 2014
Announcement of Q1-FY 2014 Financial Results
June 24, 2014
The 12th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 15, 2014
Announcement of FY 2013 Financial Results
March 19, 2014
Listing on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Sales 2020
556 B
EBIT 2020
-28 885 M
Net income 2020
-89 426 M
Debt 2020
45 937 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1,32x
P/E ratio 2021
-38,0x
EV / Sales2020
0,17x
EV / Sales2021
0,22x
Capitalization
50 770 M
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
52,00 JPY
Last Close Price
60,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
33,3%
Spread / Average Target
-13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,3%
