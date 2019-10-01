Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Display Inc.    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Q2-FY 2019 financial results will be announced on November 13, 2019, approx 3:00 PM JST.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT

2019 Events

November 13, 2019 Q2-FY 2019 financial results will be announced on November 13, 2019, approx 3:00 PM JST.
August 9, 2019 Announcement of Q1- FY2019 Financial Results
June 18, 2019 The 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 15, 2019 Announcement of FY2018 Financial Results
February 14, 2019 Announcement of Q3-FY2018 Financial Results

2018 Events

November 12, 2018 Announcement of Q2-FY 2018 financial Results
August 8, 2018 Announcement of Q1- FY2018 Financial Results
June 19, 2018 The 16th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 15, 2018 Announcement of FY2017 Financial Results
February 14, 2018 Announcement of Q3-FY2017 Financial Results

2017 Events

November 8, 2017 Announcement of Q2-FY2017 Financial Results
August 9, 2017 Announcement of Q1-FY2017 Financial Results
June 21, 2017 The 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 10, 2017 Announcement of FY 2016 Financial Results
February 8, 2017 Announcement of Q3-FY 2016 Financial Results

2016 Events

November 9, 2016 Announcement of Q2-FY 2016 Financial Results
August 9, 2016 Announcement of Q1-FY 2016 Financial Results
June 21, 2016 The 14th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 12, 2016 Announcement of FY 2015 Financial Results
February 8, 2016 Announcement of Q3-FY 2015 Financial Results

2015 Events

2014 Events

November 13, 2014 Announcement of Q2-FY 2014 Financial Results
August 7, 2014 Announcement of Q1-FY 2014 Financial Results
June 24, 2014 The 12th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 15, 2014 Announcement of FY 2013 Financial Results
March 19, 2014 Listing on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
05:13aQ2-FY 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE : 00 pm jst.
PU
09/27JAPAN DISPLAY : Notice Concerning Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting o..
PU
09/27WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
09/27ASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Falter As U.S. Political Turmoil Takes A Toll
DJ
09/26JAPAN DISPLAY : (Delayed) (Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concernin..
PU
09/26Apple supplier Japan Display loses out on Chinese funds, bailout at risk
RE
09/26JAPAN DISPLAY : Apple supplier Japan Display says Chinese fund dropped out of ba..
RE
09/26URGENT : China fund to pull out from bailout plan for Japan Display
AQ
09/26JAPAN DISPLAY : Urgent Headline News
AQ
09/25JAPAN DISPLAY : Main events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 556 B
EBIT 2020 -28 885 M
Net income 2020 -89 426 M
Debt 2020 45 937 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
P/E ratio 2021 -38,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 50 770 M
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,00  JPY
Last Close Price 60,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuji Aruga Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Sadahiro Numazawa COO & Senior Managing Representative Director
Takanobu Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Akio Takimoto Chief Technology Officer, Senior Manager-R&D
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC.-9.09%470
CORNING INCORPORATED-5.59%22 270
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 173
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%4 224
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 960
BARCO NV83.22%2 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group