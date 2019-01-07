2019-01-07
Japan Drilling Company (JDC) offshore jack-up drilling rig 'SAGADRIL-2' (formerly HAKURYU-7), owned by JDC's subsidiary 'Sagadril 2, Inc.', was sold on 5th January 2019. JDC decided to sell this 1981 built jack-up rig to an overseas entity for demolition. Sagadril-2 operated mainly in the Gulf in the last 20 years.
|
Name
|
SAGADRIL-2 （formerly HAKURYU-7）
|
Delivery
|
March 1981
|
Max. Operating Water Depth
|
300ft （91.44m）
|
Max. Drilling Depth
|
20,000ft （6,096m）
|
POB
|
100 pax
