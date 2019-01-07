Log in
JAPAN DRILLING CO., LTD.
Japan Drilling : Jack-up rig"SAGADRIL-2"sold for demolition

01/07/2019 | 03:29am EST

2019-01-07

Japan Drilling Company (JDC) offshore jack-up drilling rig 'SAGADRIL-2' (formerly HAKURYU-7), owned by JDC's subsidiary 'Sagadril 2, Inc.', was sold on 5th January 2019. JDC decided to sell this 1981 built jack-up rig to an overseas entity for demolition. Sagadril-2 operated mainly in the Gulf in the last 20 years.

Name

SAGADRIL-2 （formerly HAKURYU-7）

Delivery

March 1981

Max. Operating Water Depth

300ft （91.44m）

Max. Drilling Depth

20,000ft （6,096m）

POB

100 pax

Disclaimer

Japan Drilling Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:28:06 UTC
