2019-01-07

Japan Drilling Company (JDC) offshore jack-up drilling rig 'SAGADRIL-2' (formerly HAKURYU-7), owned by JDC's subsidiary 'Sagadril 2, Inc.', was sold on 5th January 2019. JDC decided to sell this 1981 built jack-up rig to an overseas entity for demolition. Sagadril-2 operated mainly in the Gulf in the last 20 years.