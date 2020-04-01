Apr. 01, 2020 OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: December 2019): Dividend Index Futures
04/01/2020 | 03:46am EDT
Special Quotations
Special Quotations (Index Futures・Options)
March 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225
17,052.89 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
20,989.47 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
17,101.01 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
19,352.16 yen
Nikkei 225 VI
45.85 points
TOPIX
1,235.04 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
11,115.61 points
TSE Mothers Index
540.18 points
TOPIX Core30
591.37 points
TOPIX Banks Index
97.95 points
TSE REIT Index
1,620.09 points
RN Prime Index
936.49 points
TAIEX
9,264 points
DJIA
20,255.53 points
FTSE China 50 Index
16,447.26 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2019 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
457.65 yen
TOPIX Dividend Index
40.20 points
TOPIX Core30 Dividend Index
20.96 points
(note)
･The SQ is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) of each product(Please refer to
Last Trading Day for the LTD).
･Update time of SQ for each product is as follows.
Updated after 15:15 (Nikkei 225, Nikkei 225 VI, DJIA, FTSE China 50 Index, Nikkei 225 Dividend, TOPIX Dividend, TOPIX Core30 Dividend)
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
(In addition, the update time for March, June, September, December, may be later than other contracts.)
Historical Data
Historical Data
Historical Data(Weekly Option)
