MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apr. 01, 2020 OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: December 2019): Dividend Index Futures

04/01/2020 | 03:46am EDT
Special Quotations
Special Quotations (Index Futures・Options)
March 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 17,052.89 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 20,989.47 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 17,101.01 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 19,352.16 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 45.85 points
TOPIX 1,235.04 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 11,115.61 points
TSE Mothers Index 540.18 points
TOPIX Core30 591.37 points
TOPIX Banks Index 97.95 points
TSE REIT Index 1,620.09 points
RN Prime Index 936.49 points
TAIEX 9,264 points
DJIA 20,255.53 points
FTSE China 50 Index 16,447.26 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2019 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 457.65 yen
TOPIX Dividend Index 40.20 points
TOPIX Core30 Dividend Index 20.96 points
(note)
  • ･The SQ is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) of each product(Please refer to Last Trading Day for the LTD).
  • ･Update time of SQ for each product is as follows.

    Updated after 15:15 (Nikkei 225, Nikkei 225 VI, DJIA, FTSE China 50 Index, Nikkei 225 Dividend, TOPIX Dividend, TOPIX Core30 Dividend)
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)

    (In addition, the update time for March, June, September, December, may be later than other contracts.)
Historical Data
Historical Data
Historical Data(Weekly Option)

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:45:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 66 101 M
Net income 2020 47 124 M
Finance 2020 94 526 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,52x
EV / Sales2021 7,10x
Capitalization 1 021 B
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
