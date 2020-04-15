Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Apr. 16, 2020TSE Change of base price : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities

04/15/2020 | 06:56pm EDT
Market News
Apr. 16, 2020 TSEChange of base price : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities
The most recent price of WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities (Code: 1675) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on April 15. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .
In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.

Base Price for Today
Base Price 21,990 yen
Upper Price Limit 26,990 yen
Lower Price Limit 16,990 yen

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 22:55:15 UTC
