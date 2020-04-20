Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apr. 20, 2020TSE Application for Listing on TOKYO PRO Market: C Channel Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 02:36am EDT
Listed Companies
Listing Date Issue Name Issue Code Receipt Date of Application Specified Securities Information
(Issuer Filing Information) 		Outline of Company Corporate Governance Report
J-Advisers Date of Listing Approval Written Oath Articles of Incorporation
May 25, 2020 C Channel Corporation 7691 Apr. 20, 2020
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 20, 2020 CURRENT MOTOR Corporation 7690 Apr. 17, 2020
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 28, 2020 Agent Inc. 7098 Mar. 25, 2020
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Apr. 08, 2020
Feb. 27, 2020 YOKOHAMA WRIGHT Industries Co.,LTD 1452 Jan. 24, 2020
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Feb. 07, 2020
Nov. 27, 2019 TAICHI HOLDINGS LIMITED 7684 Oct. 24, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Nov. 08, 2019
Nov. 25, 2019 QLS Holdings Co.,Ltd 7075 Oct. 17, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Nov. 01, 2019
Sep. 26, 2019 SUGA STEEL Co.,LTD. 3448 Aug. 23, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 06, 2019
Sep. 26, 2019 KEIJIDOUSHAKAN.Co.,Ltd. 7680 Aug. 23, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 06, 2019
Sep. 20, 2019 Kips Co.,Ltd. 9465 Aug. 16, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Aug. 30, 2019
Jul. 31, 2019 Liv-up Co.,Ltd. 2977 Jun. 27, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jul. 11, 2019
Jun. 26, 2019 STG CO.,LTD. 5858 May 20, 2019
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 03, 2019
Mar. 05, 2019 Maruc Co.,Ltd. 7056 Feb. 01, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 18, 2019
Feb. 21, 2019 TAKA NET SERVICE Co.,Ltd. 7672 Jan. 18, 2019
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 08, 2019
Dec. 19, 2018 Passlogy Co.,Ltd. 4426 Nov. 16, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Dec. 03, 2018
Nov. 28, 2018 TSUKUBASEIKO Co.,Ltd. 6596 Oct. 23, 2018
IR Japan, Inc. Nov. 06, 2018
Sep. 19, 2018 az-earth Co.,Ltd. 9276 Aug. 14, 2018
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Aug. 28, 2018
Jul. 27, 2018 Frontier Inc. 4250 Jun. 14, 2018
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 29, 2018
May 16, 2018 Hikari Holdings Co.,Ltd. 1445 Apr. 13, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 27, 2018
May 02, 2018 BiZright Technology Inc. 4383 Mar. 26, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 09, 2018
Apr. 24, 2018 Youkosha Co.,Ltd. 6576 Mar. 22, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 05, 2018
Feb. 26, 2018 Nissou Co.,Ltd. 1444 Jan. 18, 2018
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 05, 2018
Oct. 30, 2017 PAPANETS CO.,Ltd. 9388 Sep. 25, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 10, 2017
Oct. 24, 2017 SHOEI CO.,LTD. 3483 Sep. 20, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 04, 2017
Oct. 17, 2017 KUBODERA CO.,LTD. 9261 Sep. 14, 2017
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 29, 2017
Sep. 19, 2017 Fuji Techno Solutions Co.,Inc. 2336 Aug. 16, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Aug. 30, 2017
Jun. 30, 2017 Tripleone Co.,ltd. 6695 May 26, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 09, 2017
Mar. 03, 2017 YAMAZEN HOMES CO.,LTD. 1440 Jan. 27, 2017
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 10, 2017
Jun. 23, 2016 Computer Mind Co.,Ltd. 2452 May 20, 2016
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 03, 2016
Sep. 11, 2015 DENTAS CO.,LTD. 6174 Aug. 07, 2015
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Aug. 21, 2015
Aug. 18, 2015 DORYOKU Co.,Ltd. 1432 Jul. 16, 2015
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jul. 31, 2015
Mar. 23, 2015 TSON CO.,LTD. 3456 Feb. 20, 2015
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Mar. 06, 2015
Jan. 27, 2015 Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd. 7176 Dec. 24, 2014
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Jan. 13, 2015
Oct. 20, 2014 E-COMETRUE Inc. 3693 Sep. 17, 2014
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 02, 2014
Jul. 14, 2014 CHUOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD. 7170 Jun. 10, 2014
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 24, 2014
Jun. 04, 2013 HEKI Co.,Ltd 3039 Apr. 30, 2013
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. May 16, 2013
Sep. 25, 2012 Shintokyo Group Co.,Ltd. 6066 Aug. 22, 2012
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 05, 2012
May 28, 2012 GOYO foods Industry Co., Ltd. * 2230 Feb. 21, 2012
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Mar. 06, 2012
(note)
  • ･In the following table, the documents which are required at Initial Listing Application have been provided. If you see the further information after the company listed, please check 'Quick search for a listed company'. (Search condition input→Search results→Basic information→Disclosure & Filing Information→Filing Information available for public review)
(note)
  • ･The companies which have the mark * in 'Company name' have filed securities reports (semi-annual) in place of Issuer Filing Information. Securities reports and other disclosure documents can be viewed on the Financial Services Agency's EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network).
(note)
  • ･Regarding the Initial Listing Company, these documents in the table have been provided in order that Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) may introduce the Initial Listing Company's details, so TSE has not provided this information for investment solicitation.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 06:35:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:36aAPR. 20, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : C Channel Corporation
PU
04/17APR. 17, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : CURRENT MOTOR Corporation
PU
04/16JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 16, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to..
PU
04/16APR. 16, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
PU
04/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 16, 2020TSEInformation TSE to launch Limited Public Distri..
PU
04/15APR. 16, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRIC : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
04/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 15, 2020TSE Publication of "Corporate Year-End Closing of ..
PU
04/14JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 14, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to..
PU
04/14JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 14, 2020TSE Request for re-examination of financial statem..
PU
04/13JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 13, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothe..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 65 906 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M
Finance 2020 84 054 M
Yield 2020 2,55%
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,49x
EV / Sales2021 7,95x
Capitalization 1 129 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 073,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 109,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 9,06%
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.28%10 505
CME GROUP INC.-4.53%68 692
ASX LIMITED1.22%10 210
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.39%8 653
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS4.85%3 445
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.12%2 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group