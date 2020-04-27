Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apr. 28, 2020TSE Change of base price : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 06:58pm EDT
Market News
Apr. 28, 2020 TSEChange of base price : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities
Tweet

The most recent price of WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities (Code: 1675) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on April 27. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .
In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.

Base Price for Today
Base Price 19,450 yen
Upper Price Limit 23,450 yen
Lower Price Limit 15,450 yen

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 22:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
06:58pAPR. 28, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRIC : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
04/20APR. 20, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : C Channel Corporation
PU
04/17APR. 17, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : CURRENT MOTOR Corporation
PU
04/16JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 16, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to..
PU
04/16APR. 16, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
PU
04/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 16, 2020TSEInformation TSE to launch Limited Public Distri..
PU
04/15APR. 16, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRIC : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual ..
PU
04/15JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 15, 2020TSE Publication of "Corporate Year-End Closing of ..
PU
04/14JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 14, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation JPX response to..
PU
04/14JAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 14, 2020TSE Request for re-examination of financial statem..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 65 906 M
Net income 2020 47 345 M
Finance 2020 84 054 M
Yield 2020 2,54%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 8,54x
EV / Sales2021 8,00x
Capitalization 1 136 B
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 073,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 122,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 8,39%
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Representative Executive Officer
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.70%10 685
CME GROUP INC.-8.97%65 501
ASX LIMITED2.63%10 050
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.35%9 474
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS1.61%3 536
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.00%2 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group