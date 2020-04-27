Apr. 28, 2020TSE Change of base price : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities

Market News
Apr. 28, 2020 TSEChange of base price : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities
The most recent price of WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities (Code: 1675) obtained from the main foreign financial instruments market converted into Japanese yen differs greatly from the base price set on April 27. Due to this situation, TSE will change the base price for today as shown in the following table .
In addition, market orders are prohibited in the trading of these securities today.
|
Base Price for Today
|
Base Price
|
19,450 yen
|
Upper Price Limit
|
23,450 yen
|
Lower Price Limit
|
15,450 yen
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 22:57:05 UTC