Aramco Considers Tokyo In Split Listing -- WSJ

Shares to be first offered in Saudi Arabia; London, Hong Kong markets snubbed

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, offering a portion of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021, according to advisers and officials familiar with the plans.

The company is leaning toward Tokyo as the venue for the second phase of its proposed plan, these people said, as political uncertainty in the U.K. and China reduces the appeal of markets in London and Hong Kong.

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, also known as Aramco, revived plans earlier this month to sell 5% of its stock in an initial public offering . Proceeds from the sale would go toward funding Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil.

With earnings of $111 billion in 2018, Aramco is the world's most profitable business, outstripping juggernauts such as Apple Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corp. But there have been many twists and turns on the road to Aramco's IPO. The company and its advisers drew up plans for a potential listing in 2018, but the offering never materialized.

Everything from the fundraising amount to the company's valuation to the listing's venue has been hotly debated inside and outside the oil giant, according to people involved in the discussions. The company had initially targeted raising $100 billion, but it remains unclear what the final number will be.

The outcry that followed the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October also complicated plans to attract investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to one plan under consideration, the company could seek to raise as much as $50 billion in a listing in Saudi Arabia, one person said. Both domestic and international investors would have access to the stock in this scenario.

If Aramco and its advisers choose Tokyo as the setting for the international offering, it would be a disappointment for London and Hong Kong, which were initially seen as the most likely locations for the listing. Both locales were considered politically safer than the U.S. but are now less likely to be chosen, the people said.

Aramco's press office said the "company continues to engage with the shareholder on IPO readiness activities." It "is ready and timing will depend on market conditions and be at a time of the shareholder's choosing," it said in an emailed comment.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for an IPO in New York as a way to deepen Saudi ties with President Trump. But Aramco Chairman Khalid al-Falih has opposed the U.S. option over concerns that Saudi assets could be targeted by terrorism-related lawsuits. The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, passed in 2016, allows terror victims' families to sue foreign countries for compensation.

The company could invite antitrust litigation if it were to list in New York due to Saudi Arabia's membership in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which seeks to control oil output and prices. Aramco identified the risk of such litigation in its bond-offering prospectus.

London, which has lobbied Saudi Arabia to host the IPO, was seen as a favorite when Prince Mohammed visited the U.K. last year. But Aramco advisers and Saudi officials said they were increasingly concerned about the regulatory uncertainty that could arise from the U.K.'s plan to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

On Wednesday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at preventing opposition lawmakers from blocking the U.K. from exiting the EU without a deal.

An Aramco adviser said leaving without an agreement increased the chances that the U.K. would align its legislation with the U.S. -- including the terrorism laws that have been an impediment to a New York listing.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has been rattled by protesters who have fierce objections to a bill that would have allowed extradition of criminal suspects to China. The demonstrations have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and have disrupted business and travel.

Saudi officials and Aramco advisers said that no final decision has been made about where, or when, any listings would take place and that all options remained open. Still, officials said they were leaning toward a listing in Tokyo.

A spokeswoman for the London Stock Exchange declined to comment. The Hong Kong exchange didn't respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman at Japan Exchange Group Inc., which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said Thursday: "There has been no change in the status [of a potential Aramco IPO] so far. But there has been no change in our attitude that we would like the company to come to the TSE."

Japan Exchange Group Chief Executive Akira Kiyota has repeatedly expressed his eagerness to have Aramco listed in Tokyo. In June, Saudi Arabia, which supplies about a third of Japan's oil, mentioned "cooperation in the IPO of Aramco" in an outline for economic partnership with Japan.

The Tokyo exchange has attracted some of the world's largest IPOs, including last year's nearly $24 billion issue by SoftBank Group Corp.'s mobile-phone unit. It was the world's second largest IPO after China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. listing in 2014 and showed that the exchange can manage big debuts and serve a large pool of investors.

Prince Mohammed is looking to value Aramco at $2 trillion. Bankers and other Saudi officials say they believe a range between $1.2 trillion and $1.5 trillion is more realistic.

The sale of a smaller stake through a domestic offering could bring Aramco closer to the crown prince's goal by making it easier to ensure investors' demand for the available shares exceeds supply, which would drive up the company's ultimate valuation, some bankers have suggested. In turn, that valuation would set a floor for a subsequent listing on an international exchange.

Alternatively, Aramco could try to sell a stake to a so-called cornerstone investor, such as a sovereign-wealth fund, at the target valuation. Such a deal could be brokered ahead of any IPO as a signal to global capital markets, one banker said.

