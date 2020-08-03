Aug. 03, 2020TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: Saikaya Department Store Co.,Ltd.

Market News

Aug. 03, 2020 TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: Saikaya Department Store Co.,Ltd.

The following issue has entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name Saikaya Department Store Co.,Ltd. stock

(Code: 8254, Market: 2nd Section) ２．Grace Period (Note 1) From Aug. 01, 2020 (Sat.) to Jun. 30, 2021 (Wed.)



However, in the case where the business improvement report is not submitted by Dec. 31, 2020 (Thu.), the period from Aug. 01, 2020 (Sat.) to Dec. 31, 2020 (Thu.). ３．Reason Due to the market capitalization (Note 2) in Jul. 2020 being less than the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.

(Securities Listing Regulations Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)

(Note 1) In light of the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, if a company falls under the delisting criteria by the end of Aug. 2020, the deadline for submitting the business plan improvement report will be extended to the end of Dec. 2020. For such cases, the grace period pertaining to delisting will be extended to the end of Jun. 2021.

(Note 2) Both market capitalization at the end of the month and monthly average market capitalization must meet the required amount.



DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services

TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)

