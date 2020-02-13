Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Feb. 14, 2020 TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: FUJIKOH COMPANY.,LIMITED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:49pm EST
Market News
Feb. 14, 2020 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: FUJIKOH COMPANY.,LIMITED
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name FUJIKOH COMPANY.,LIMITED stock
(Code: 2405, Market Division: 2nd Section)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Feb. 14, 2020 (Fri.) to Mar. 8, 2020 (Sun.)
（３）Delisting Date Mar. 9, 2020 (Mon.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 18-3
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of FUJIKOH COMPANY.,LIMITED (hereinafter 'the Company') held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: Mar. 11, 2020) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than HOP COMPANY., LIMITED (unlisted) and other 4 shareholders will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Feb. 17, 2020 (Mon.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin trading and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 03:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
10:49pFEB. 14, 2020 TSE DECISION ON DELIST : Fujikoh company.,limited
PU
02:36aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 13, 2020 TSE First green bond posts information on the TOK..
PU
01:51aFEB. 13, 2020 TSE ANNOUNCED BROADENI : PHYZ Holdings Inc.
PU
02/12FEB. 12, 2020 TSE BROADENING OF DAIL : PHYZ Holdings Inc.
PU
02/12FEB. 12, 2020 TSE ANNOUNCED BROADENI : The Lead Co.,Inc.
PU
02/12FEB. 12, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Aiming Inc.
PU
02/10FEB. 10, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Aiming Inc.
PU
02/10FEB. 10, 2020 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
02/10FEB. 10, 2020 TSE BROADENING OF DAIL : The Lead Co.,Inc.
PU
02/10FEB. 10, 2020 TSE DESIGNATION OF SEC : TOPIX Electric Appliances Exchange Traded..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 60 751 M
Net income 2020 43 348 M
Finance 2020 99 632 M
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2021 7,73x
Capitalization 1 080 B
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 023,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 017,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Hideaki Kubori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.75%9 935
CME GROUP INC.3.78%74 411
ASX LIMITED9.67%11 320
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.2.09%7 531
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%4 031
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.1.45%3 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group