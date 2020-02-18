Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Feb. 18, 2020 TSE Broadening of Daily Price Limits (Preliminary Notice) : eole Inc.

02/18/2020 | 01:23am EST
Market News
Feb. 18, 2020 TSEBroadening of Daily Price Limits (Preliminary Notice) : eole Inc.
Tweet

The trading conditions of eole Inc. (Code: 2334) on the TSE market today and on the previous business day have fallen under the following (1) or (2) for two consecutive days. TSE wishes to bring to your attention that if the trading condition of the issue continues to fall under (1) or (2) on the next business day (February 19), TSE will broaden only its lower daily price limit.

(1) The lower daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the lower daily price limit
(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the lower daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with offers remaining at the lower daily price limit.

(Note) Other listed markets: N/A

(Reference) Criteria for broadening of daily price limits
The daily price limits will be broadened on the following business day if either of the following conditions is met for three consecutive business days.
(1) The upper (or lower) daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the upper (or lower) daily price limit
(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the upper (or　lower) daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with bids (or offers) remaining at the upper (or　lower) daily price limit.

TSE will return the daily price limits to normal when there is a trade executed at a price other than the limit price that was subject to broadening.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:22:05 UTC
