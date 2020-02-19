Market News

Feb. 19, 2020 TSE Announced Broadening of Daily Price Limits to be Cancelled: eole Inc.

TSE wishes to bring to your attention that eole Inc. (Code: 2334) today did not fall under the following (1) or (2). As such, TSE will not broaden its daily price limits.



(1) The lower daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the lower daily price limit

(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the lower daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with offers remaining at the lower daily price limit.



(Note) Other listed markets: N/A



