Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
News 
News

Feb. 19, 2020 TSE Announced Broadening of Daily Price Limits to be Cancelled: eole Inc.

02/19/2020 | 01:37am EST
Market News
Feb. 19, 2020 TSEAnnounced Broadening of Daily Price Limits to be Cancelled: eole Inc.
Tweet

TSE wishes to bring to your attention that eole Inc. (Code: 2334) today did not fall under the following (1) or (2). As such, TSE will not broaden its daily price limits.

(1) The lower daily price limit is reached and trading volume is 0 without conducting allocation at the lower daily price limit
(2) Trading volume remains at 0 shares until the end of the afternoon session, trades are executed at the lower daily price limit at the close of the afternoon session with offers remaining at the lower daily price limit.

(Note) Other listed markets: N/A

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:32:01 UTC
