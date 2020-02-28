Log in
Feb. 28, 2020 TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: Kojima Iron Works Co.,Ltd.

02/28/2020 | 02:38am EST
Market News
Feb. 28, 2020 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: Kojima Iron Works Co.,Ltd.
TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name Kojima Iron Works Co.,Ltd. stock
(Code: 6112, Market: 2nd Section)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Feb. 28, 2020 (Fri.) to Mar. 28, 2020 (Sat.)
（３）Delisting Date Mar. 29, 2020 (Sun.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause
（５）Reason Due to the market capitalization falling below the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria and not meeting such required
amount (JPY 1 billion) within 9 months.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the company will not be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items because the stock will remain listed on Nagoya Stock Exchange.
- Customer margin for margin trading and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Listed Company Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:37:05 UTC
