Feb. 28, 2020 TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: Kojima Iron Works Co.,Ltd.

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted

（１）Issue Name Kojima Iron Works Co.,Ltd. stock

(Code: 6112, Market: 2nd Section) （２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Feb. 28, 2020 (Fri.) to Mar. 28, 2020 (Sat.) （３）Delisting Date Mar. 29, 2020 (Sun.)

(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date. （４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause （５）Reason Due to the market capitalization falling below the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria and not meeting such required

amount (JPY 1 billion) within 9 months.



２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the company will not be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items because the stock will remain listed on Nagoya Stock Exchange.

- Customer margin for margin trading and when-issued transactions

- Trading margin for when-issued transactions

- Trading participant security money

- Participant bonds

