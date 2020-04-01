Japan Exchange : Apr. 01, 2020 JPX TSE OSE Business Trading Overview in FY2019 & March 2020

News Release

Apr. 01, 2020 JPXTSEOSE Trading Overview in FY2019 & March 2020

Cash Equity Market

- In FY2019, daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section reached JPY 2.6033 trillion. - In the ETF market, trading value was JPY 52.5953 trillion (daily average: JPY 218.2 billion), the second highest on record. - In March 2020, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.0121 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY671.7 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In FY2019, total derivatives trading volume was 412,038,245 contracts, an all-time high.

- In FY2019, trading value for equity index derivatives and total derivatives trading value reached JPY 1,685 trillion and JPY 3,152 trillion respectively, both all-time highs.

- In FY2019, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 170,433,905 contracts and 41.4% respectively, both all-time highs.

- In March 2020, total derivatives trading volume was 82,834,878 contracts, an all-time high.

- In March 2020, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 41,830,797 contracts and 50.5%, both all-time highs.