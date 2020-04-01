Japan Exchange : Apr. 01, 2020 JPX TSE OSE Business Trading Overview in FY2019 & March 2020

Log in
04/01/2020 | 03:51am EDT
News Release
Apr. 01, 2020 JPXTSEOSETrading Overview in FY2019 & March 2020
Tweet

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in FY2019 & March 2020

Cash Equity Market

- In FY2019, daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section reached JPY 2.6033 trillion.
- In the ETF market, trading value was JPY 52.5953 trillion (daily average: JPY 218.2 billion), the second highest on record.
- In March 2020, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.0121 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY671.7 billion.

Derivatives Market

(OSE)

- In FY2019, total derivatives trading volume was 412,038,245 contracts, an all-time high.
- In FY2019, trading value for equity index derivatives and total derivatives trading value reached JPY 1,685 trillion and JPY 3,152 trillion respectively, both all-time highs.
- In FY2019, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 170,433,905 contracts and 41.4% respectively, both all-time highs.
- In March 2020, total derivatives trading volume was 82,834,878 contracts, an all-time high.
- In March 2020, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 41,830,797 contracts and 50.5%, both all-time highs.

(TOCOM)

- Please refer to the reference.

Reference (Mar. 2020)
*Data does not include trading volume/value for Flexible Options.
Reference (FY2019)
*Data includes trading volume/value for Flexible Options.
Trading volume/value for Flexible Options
Reference(TOCOM)

Contact

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　Corporate Communications
TEL:+81-3-3666-1361(Tokyo)　+81-6-4706-0800(Osaka)

Public Relations Section　Public Relations Department
TEL:+81-3-3661-7917


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:50:00 UTC
