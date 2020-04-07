Japan Exchange : Apr. 07, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Continue After the State of Emergency Declaration

News Release

Apr. 07, 2020 JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOM Trading to Continue After the State of Emergency Declaration

The government of Japan has today announced its plan to make a state of emergency declaration effective from April 8 over the Covid-19 outbreak. Despite this, trading on all markets of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Exchange and Tokyo Commodity Exchange is scheduled to continue as normal on April 8 and beyond.



JPX Group remains committed to ensuring stable market operations and the reliability of the market by implementing thorough surveillance and carefully monitoring the movements of each market. We deeply appreciate your continued understanding and support.