Japan Exchange : Apr. 07, 2020JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Continue After the State of Emergency Declaration

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
04/07/2020
News Release
Apr. 07, 2020 JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMTrading to Continue After the State of Emergency Declaration
The government of Japan has today announced its plan to make a state of emergency declaration effective from April 8 over the Covid-19 outbreak. Despite this, trading on all markets of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Exchange and Tokyo Commodity Exchange is scheduled to continue as normal on April 8 and beyond.

JPX Group remains committed to ensuring stable market operations and the reliability of the market by implementing thorough surveillance and carefully monitoring the movements of each market. We deeply appreciate your continued understanding and support.

Contact

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　Corporate Communications
TEL:+81-3-3666-1361


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 11:37:00 UTC
